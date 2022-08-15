Read full article on original website
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in ColoradoMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Colorado State University
Options for getting around campus and Fort Collins are fun and plentiful
Colorado State University is recognized nationwide as a leader in sustainability and a supporter of alternative transportation. And the campus community walks the talk. Nearly half of Colorado State University faculty, staff and students use alternative forms of transportation – taking the bus, biking, walking and sharing a ride – to get to campus, according to the university’s commuter survey. Using alternative transportation is good for physical and mental health, as well as the environment.
Colorado State University
Guest column: CVMBS dean offers advice to students, community to kick off academic year
Welcome to Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences! You have joined a community of caring, resilient, enthusiastic faculty and staff who are among the best in the world at what they do. I’m new here too. Well, not really, but this is my first week...
Colorado State University
Guest column: Democratic initiatives, Clark renovation on horizon for College of Liberal Arts
Welcome back to our beautiful campus and a new academic year. After some time off and the slower pace of summer, we are ready in the College of Liberal Arts to get back to our fundamental mission to learn, to conduct research and scholarship, and to engage with our communities. Whether we do that with students and faculty engaging in study abroad, by welcoming Colorado youth to campus in summer programs, or by hosting professional development conferences for our faculty, we are focused on the enduring and essential skills that our liberal arts disciplines provide to campus, community, and the world.
Colorado State University
All Lory Student Center services will be fully operational as construction continues on latest phase of revitalization
While supply chain issues have stalled other construction projects across the country, the latest phase of the Lory Student Center revitalization is on schedule and all services will be fully operational for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. “The work of our contractor, architects and subcontractors has been incredible,”...
State orders CU Denver to fix reading courses
The University of Colorado Denver must change how it trains future teachers on reading instruction before it can earn full state approval for four majors in the university’s teacher preparation program. In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the State Board of Education granted partial approval to the university’s elementary education, special education, early childhood education, and reading teacher programs. Those majors, which enroll about 220 students, will face follow-up reviews in early 2023...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
Colorado State University
Football game day facts and ticket info for first-year students
Attention Colorado State University first-year students: Sure, figure out your housing and dining routine. Snag your RamCard. Then get ready for football at Canvas Stadium!. Here’s what you need to know about the start of the Jay Norvell era — the six Saturday home games, how to get tickets, how big your clear plastic bag can be and even a bit on the Rams’ “Fort” Air Raid offense. Click links for more detailed information.
Colorado State University
CSU Alumni Association announces 50 Year Club award recipients
The 50 Year Club — one of Colorado State University’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1934 — is set for October, with the Alumni Association ready to honor two outstanding alumni. Celebrating its 88th anniversary, the 50 Year Club includes anyone who graduated 50 or more years...
Colorado State University
CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend set for Oct. 13-15
Colorado State University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend – set for Oct. 13-15 — will feature a host of events, including the return of the popular Festival on the Oval. CSU is hosting more than a dozen events in the lead up to the Rams taking on the Utah State Aggies in the home football game on Oct. 15. Events include the Distinguished Alumni Awards, Friday Night Lights and the Homecoming 5K Race, among others.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
5280.com
Outspoken Former North High School Teacher Tim Hernández Has a New Gig in Aurora
Tim Hernández, a former North High School teacher and fierce advocate for students of color, made a lasting mark on his pupils before Denver Public Schools (DPS) let his contract lapse this past school year. With a new position teaching in Aurora Public Schools, Hernández reflects on his time at North, the student walkout protesting his departure in May, and the scoop on what students can expect from Freedom Literature, his radical, self-designed curriculum.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Colorado State University
Guest column: Teaching tomorrow’s business leaders to make an impact
The start of a new academic year is always so exciting. As first-year students settle in with their micro-fridges and extra-long twin linens, returning students reconnect with classmates across campus and online, it’s thrilling to see our new and returning students, staff and faculty, in person again. In the...
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct
In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan. The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
Warmer and drier across Colorado through Thursday, next rain late Friday
Warmer and drier weather for the next couple of days, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
