A typical Henry County home listed for $115,000 in July, down 8% from the previous month's $125,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. The median list home price in July was down about 2.5% from July 2021. Henry County's median home was 1,702 square feet for a listed price of $81 per square foot.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO