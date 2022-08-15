ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served on Thursday. Deputy Byrd was shot and killed in the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Funeral held for Wake County Deputy in Raleigh Friday

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends and community members will come together on Friday to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Bird was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in Southeastern Wake County. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Providence...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
WECT

DOT employees honor worker killed in hit & run accident

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation employees in Wilson today honored one of their own who was killed last week in a hit & run accident. Anna Bradshaw died while she was warning drivers about a fallen tree on U.S. 264 Alternate Friday morning near Sims. Authorities...
WILSON, NC
WECT

NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators say a co-pilot who jumped from his plane before an emergency landing last month at RDU was “visibly upset” about an aborted landing at another airport some 20 minutes before. The National Transportation Safety Board today released its preliminary report on...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy