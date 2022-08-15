ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book

They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight

As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Reyna’s Annual Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest Is Coming!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is taking over Ranch 277 in Christoval Saturday, September 17th with an awesome music lineup and more!. They’ve cooked up a whole lot more than Tacos for everyone with an awesome music lineup! Headlining this year’s festival is the Josh Abbott Band. The music lineup also features the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon & Texas Double Shot.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

The Halloween Spirit Store Will Open Soon In San Angelo

Usually, I get the Halloween spirit when the first Fall chill hits the air. This year, I must be getting premature Halloween spirit, due to all the pumpkin spice in the air. Pumpkin spice, afterall, is the official flavor of the Fall season, the one everyone seems to go hysterical over. It is already showing up everywhere.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Up for A Ghost Hunt at Fort Concho?

This could be a little more than a spooky Ghost Hunt because there are a lot of people that believe Fort Concho is haunted by ghost!. A lot of various unexplained strange things have reportedly happened at Fort Concho including reports of Full-body apparitions, shadow figures, phantom footsteps, poltergeist activity, disembodied voices, even physical touches and more have all been reported at this huge and perhaps truly haunted historical landmark.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Wild West Fest Wraps Up In A Huge Way This Friday!!

This Fri, Aug 5th is the final day of Wild West Fest 2022 and what a fantastic day for live music it is going to be!!. San Angelo has been able to enjoy an incredible 8-day music festival that started with a Kick-Off party last Fri, July 29th at Sports Next Level and a free show featuring 3 bands...Hunter LaCoste, Cameron Sacky and The Damn Quails.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Chad Prather And The Ragamuffins Are Coming To San Angelo

Get ready to be entertained as comedian, musician and armchair philosopher Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins comes to Murphey Performance Hall this Sat, Aug 13th!. Chad is not necessarily what you would think of expecting in a stand up comedian. Not only is he a very funny man but he brings much more to the stage including knowing how to motivate and inspire as he makes you laugh! This is a live comedy tour like none other that you have experienced.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday

Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

