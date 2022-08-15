Read full article on original website
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight
As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
Reyna’s Annual Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest Is Coming!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is taking over Ranch 277 in Christoval Saturday, September 17th with an awesome music lineup and more!. They’ve cooked up a whole lot more than Tacos for everyone with an awesome music lineup! Headlining this year’s festival is the Josh Abbott Band. The music lineup also features the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon & Texas Double Shot.
Is San Angelo A Hateful Community? New International Scrutiny
San Angelo is making international news. Unfortunately, it's not for a positive reason. Back in April, a video which appears to show a local business owner harassing an LGBT+ couple in a parking lot near the apartment complex where both live, went viral. Because of the objectionable language in the...
The Halloween Spirit Store Will Open Soon In San Angelo
Usually, I get the Halloween spirit when the first Fall chill hits the air. This year, I must be getting premature Halloween spirit, due to all the pumpkin spice in the air. Pumpkin spice, afterall, is the official flavor of the Fall season, the one everyone seems to go hysterical over. It is already showing up everywhere.
Up for A Ghost Hunt at Fort Concho?
This could be a little more than a spooky Ghost Hunt because there are a lot of people that believe Fort Concho is haunted by ghost!. A lot of various unexplained strange things have reportedly happened at Fort Concho including reports of Full-body apparitions, shadow figures, phantom footsteps, poltergeist activity, disembodied voices, even physical touches and more have all been reported at this huge and perhaps truly haunted historical landmark.
It’s The Ultimate Turnpike Troubadours Wild West Fest Gallery
The night was hot and steamy. The music was incredible. Wild West Fest 2022 was bigger than ever. The festival was more than a week full of the best Texas music and beyond. Up and coming performers mixed with veterans to produce an unforgettable experience. Wild West Fest is sponsored...
Wild West Fest Wraps Up In A Huge Way This Friday!!
This Fri, Aug 5th is the final day of Wild West Fest 2022 and what a fantastic day for live music it is going to be!!. San Angelo has been able to enjoy an incredible 8-day music festival that started with a Kick-Off party last Fri, July 29th at Sports Next Level and a free show featuring 3 bands...Hunter LaCoste, Cameron Sacky and The Damn Quails.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
Chad Prather And The Ragamuffins Are Coming To San Angelo
Get ready to be entertained as comedian, musician and armchair philosopher Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins comes to Murphey Performance Hall this Sat, Aug 13th!. Chad is not necessarily what you would think of expecting in a stand up comedian. Not only is he a very funny man but he brings much more to the stage including knowing how to motivate and inspire as he makes you laugh! This is a live comedy tour like none other that you have experienced.
Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday
Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
Bigger is Better In San Angelo? Check Out This Tiny Home
I am so tired of renting. It seems most apartment complexes have us over a barrel. Have you ever REALLY read your lease? There are ridiculous made up fees for everything. What they charge for pets is criminal and should be better regulated, in my opinion. How many of us...
Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum
We are so lucky to have such a vibrant community. There are many things that add to the quality of life in San Angelo. The Railway Museum of San Angelo is one amazing example. For 25 years, this incredible museum has tantalized children and adults alike. It seems, as popular...
Memories From San Angelo’s The Miss Wool Of America Pageant
It's hard to believe, but San Angelo used to host a nationally known beauty pageant that was broadcast all across America. From 1952-1972, this pageant was a big deal on the pageant circuit. Originally, it only included contestants from across Texas. But in 1958 this pageant went national. The annual...
