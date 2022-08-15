Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
Firestick Won’t Connect to Internet? Here are 11 Ways to Fix It
While firestick has been an endless entertainment medium for millions of users, without an internet connection, it becomes a useless piece. So, connecting your firestick to the internet is indispensable for streaming videos. However, sometimes, Firestick won’t connect to the internet and shows an error message “Network Connection Lost” or...
PC Magazine
Can You Trust a VPN to Protect Your iPhone? Apparently Not
Running a VPN on an iOS device, be that an iPhone or an iPad, isn't protecting all of your data or keeping your identity hidden from prying eyes. As Ars Techinca reports, that's the conclusion of security researcher Michael Horowitz, and he points out VPNs on iOS have been broken for at least the past two years. The problem was reported by Proton VPN back in 2020, and it has to do with the way in which Apple's mobile operating system handles internet connections.
The Windows Club
How to install Windows 11 without an Internet Connection
With Windows 11 and possibly going forward with newer versions, Microsoft intends to ‘force’ PC users to install the operating system using a Microsoft account; and this requires internet connection on the device. This post will show you how to install Windows 11 without an Internet Connection and using a Local account.
technewstoday.com
Switch Won’t Connect to Internet – Why & How to Fix It?
There’s plenty you can do on the Nintendo Switch without an internet connection, but the lack of one creates a real problem even in games that aren’t online. The internet is necessary to get software and system updates, download games, and even push firmware changes to your controllers. If the Switch is suddenly not connecting to the internet, your best bet is to try to fix it immediately, even if you aren’t planning to use the connection right away.
technewstoday.com
LG TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s How to Fix It
Without a Wi-Fi connection on your TV, your streaming experiences come to a halt. You may encounter issues connecting your LG TV to the internet when your Wi-Fi network does not appear on your TV. Or, even if it appears, you will get “Unable to join” error message.
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
ConsumerAffairs
Google releases critical fix for Chrome users
Heads up, Google Chrome users! A bug of the worst kind has been discovered lurking in Chrome, one that’s being exploited by hackers worldwide. To address the issue, Google released a “Stable Channel Update for Desktop” earlier this week. Updating a user’s Chrome browser software with that fix will bring Chrome to version 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows and version 104.0.5112.101 on Mac and Linux operating systems.
makeuseof.com
How to Export Your Data From Internet Explorer 11
Now that Microsoft has finally eschewed the Internet Explorer 11, it’s time you move on to a modern, better supported browser. Although Microsoft has propped Microsoft Edge as its replacement, you don’t need to resign yourself only to Microsoft products. You have a lot to choose from after all. Whatever you decided to go with, though, you’ll have to export your data from Internet Explorer 11 anyway. So let's learn how you can get started.
You're finally getting the Google Play Store and apps you deserve
A new day is coming for your Android apps. Google is implementing new Play Store rules for developers as it attempts to stamp out intrusive ads, impersonators, and VPNService misuse. The big changes will roll out incrementally (opens in new tab) with the first rule going into effect on August...
technewstoday.com
My Phone Not Connecting to Computer – How to Fix it
Backing up your phone data to your PC is now very convenient with a USB cable. But what do you do if your computer doesn’t detect your phone at all?. Under normal circumstances, your phone will notify you about the USB connection and give you options to either charge only or file transfer or use it as an image transfer mode. You can transfer data back and forth with your computer if you choose the file transfer or FTP option.
5 bookmarking apps to keep your unread open tabs organized
Sometimes it's hard to organize the digital equivalent of those fluorescent page markers. Bernd Klutsch / UnsplashLevel up your bookmarking.
technewstoday.com
9 Proven Ways to Fix “You need to authenticate to Microsoft services”
While playing Minecraft, you may probably get the error message ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services.’ It normally occurs when you try to access external servers or personal multiplayer servers like realms. Most of the time, this error is caused due to poor Internet connection or issue...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Digital Trends
How to avoid third-party cookies in every browser
While regular cookies for websites can be safely stored and used by the end user for a generally smoother browsing experience, there’s a constant debate regarding how intrusive some actually are, and this discussion is especially applicable for third-party cookies. The latter category is predominately used by a third-party...
technewstoday.com
Orange Light on Ethernet Port? Here’s 7 Possible Fixes
Most users adopt ethernet to access the internet as it’s more reliable and faster than WiFi. While doing so, you might have noticed an LED light blinking or flashing on the ethernet port. Interestingly, there’s not just one type of color that lights up; you may have seen multiple...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
Vivaldi update on Android makes it easy to keep tabs on blocked ads and trackers
Next to new navigation menus, Vivaldi 5.4 now displays the total number of ads and trackers it blocked.
technewstoday.com
How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux
Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
