Technology

technewstoday.com

Firestick Won’t Connect to Internet? Here are 11 Ways to Fix It

While firestick has been an endless entertainment medium for millions of users, without an internet connection, it becomes a useless piece. So, connecting your firestick to the internet is indispensable for streaming videos. However, sometimes, Firestick won’t connect to the internet and shows an error message “Network Connection Lost” or...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Can You Trust a VPN to Protect Your iPhone? Apparently Not

Running a VPN on an iOS device, be that an iPhone or an iPad, isn't protecting all of your data or keeping your identity hidden from prying eyes. As Ars Techinca reports, that's the conclusion of security researcher Michael Horowitz, and he points out VPNs on iOS have been broken for at least the past two years. The problem was reported by Proton VPN back in 2020, and it has to do with the way in which Apple's mobile operating system handles internet connections.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to install Windows 11 without an Internet Connection

With Windows 11 and possibly going forward with newer versions, Microsoft intends to ‘force’ PC users to install the operating system using a Microsoft account; and this requires internet connection on the device. This post will show you how to install Windows 11 without an Internet Connection and using a Local account.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Switch Won’t Connect to Internet – Why & How to Fix It?

There’s plenty you can do on the Nintendo Switch without an internet connection, but the lack of one creates a real problem even in games that aren’t online. The internet is necessary to get software and system updates, download games, and even push firmware changes to your controllers. If the Switch is suddenly not connecting to the internet, your best bet is to try to fix it immediately, even if you aren’t planning to use the connection right away.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

LG TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s How to Fix It

Without a Wi-Fi connection on your TV, your streaming experiences come to a halt. You may encounter issues connecting your LG TV to the internet when your Wi-Fi network does not appear on your TV. Or, even if it appears, you will get “Unable to join” error message.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
ConsumerAffairs

Google releases critical fix for Chrome users

Heads up, Google Chrome users! A bug of the worst kind has been discovered lurking in Chrome, one that’s being exploited by hackers worldwide. To address the issue, Google released a “Stable Channel Update for Desktop” earlier this week. Updating a user’s Chrome browser software with that fix will bring Chrome to version 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows and version 104.0.5112.101 on Mac and Linux operating systems.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Export Your Data From Internet Explorer 11

Now that Microsoft has finally eschewed the Internet Explorer 11, it’s time you move on to a modern, better supported browser. Although Microsoft has propped Microsoft Edge as its replacement, you don’t need to resign yourself only to Microsoft products. You have a lot to choose from after all. Whatever you decided to go with, though, you’ll have to export your data from Internet Explorer 11 anyway. So let's learn how you can get started.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

My Phone Not Connecting to Computer – How to Fix it

Backing up your phone data to your PC is now very convenient with a USB cable. But what do you do if your computer doesn’t detect your phone at all?. Under normal circumstances, your phone will notify you about the USB connection and give you options to either charge only or file transfer or use it as an image transfer mode. You can transfer data back and forth with your computer if you choose the file transfer or FTP option.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

9 Proven Ways to Fix “You need to authenticate to Microsoft services”

While playing Minecraft, you may probably get the error message ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services.’ It normally occurs when you try to access external servers or personal multiplayer servers like realms. Most of the time, this error is caused due to poor Internet connection or issue...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to avoid third-party cookies in every browser

While regular cookies for websites can be safely stored and used by the end user for a generally smoother browsing experience, there’s a constant debate regarding how intrusive some actually are, and this discussion is especially applicable for third-party cookies. The latter category is predominately used by a third-party...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

Orange Light on Ethernet Port? Here’s 7 Possible Fixes

Most users adopt ethernet to access the internet as it’s more reliable and faster than WiFi. While doing so, you might have noticed an LED light blinking or flashing on the ethernet port. Interestingly, there’s not just one type of color that lights up; you may have seen multiple...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows

Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux

Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
SOFTWARE

