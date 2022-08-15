ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

ASUS Touchpad Not Working? Try These Fixes

The touchpad is not a piece of hardware that usually becomes faulty. But if your touchpad stops working, it will be an issue navigating the Operating system. Well, you can use an external mouse or keyboard shortcuts. However, these will not work if you do not have a mouse or do not know any keyboard shortcuts.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

VirtualBox Drag And Drop Not Working? Try These Fixes

VirtualBox’s Drag and Drop (DnD) is a very popular and convenient feature, but it also has several requirements for working properly that most users aren’t aware of. First off, drag and drop is only properly supported on VirtualBox 5.0 and newer versions. Only experimental support for Linux guest operating systems was included in older versions.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Orange Light on Ethernet Port? Here’s 7 Possible Fixes

Most users adopt ethernet to access the internet as it’s more reliable and faster than WiFi. While doing so, you might have noticed an LED light blinking or flashing on the ethernet port. Interestingly, there’s not just one type of color that lights up; you may have seen multiple...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows

Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

LG TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s How to Fix It

Without a Wi-Fi connection on your TV, your streaming experiences come to a halt. You may encounter issues connecting your LG TV to the internet when your Wi-Fi network does not appear on your TV. Or, even if it appears, you will get “Unable to join” error message.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Upgrade Laptop’s Storage (SSD and HDD)

If you find yourself running out of storage space, then you will need to add a secondary drive or replace your older drive with a larger capacity drive. Fortunately, upgrading the storage space is an easy task and does not take too much effort. In the article below, we briefly...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error

Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

9 Proven Ways to Fix “You need to authenticate to Microsoft services”

While playing Minecraft, you may probably get the error message ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services.’ It normally occurs when you try to access external servers or personal multiplayer servers like realms. Most of the time, this error is caused due to poor Internet connection or issue...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Clean RAM Slots on Desktop PC or Laptop

RAMs are attached to the computer from the slots placed in the motherboards. These slots are usually evenly placed and even in number. As an electronic component’s connection channel, uncleaned RAM slots can affect a lot. Problems with the RAM cards and the RAM slots can cause sudden crashes...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux

Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

What is Chipset Driver in Windows? Do You Need It

People generally do not care much about the chipset drivers. Especially, with the Windows users having generic drivers already installed, it’s less of their concern. However, without the proper chipset drivers, your device may function but it won’t be at its fullest potential. Therefore, if you want to...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

What is Core Sync on Mac? Why Does It Have High CPU

When you install the Adobe Creative Cloud application, CoreSync is automatically installed on your computer. And, if you have a habit of using the Creative Cloud, chances are, the CoreSync process is eating up your Mac’s CPU. Usually, when the CoreSync is using a high CPU percentage, you’ll notice...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Monitor Not Detecting HDMI? 11 Ways to Fix It

Most of us use HDMI cables instead of VGA and DVI as they support higher refresh rates and resolutions. Although these are ideal for connecting primary or secondary monitors, one of these displays may sometimes not detect the HDMI signal. This can be due to poor HDMI connection or cable...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Charge Laptop With HDMI (3 Possible Ways)

If you recently broke your charger, you’re probably looking for a temporary replacement. Well, you do not need to worry as there are plenty of alternative ways to power your laptop. Most probably, you have an HDMI cable at your home. So, if you’re wondering about using this as...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

My Phone Not Connecting to Computer – How to Fix it

Backing up your phone data to your PC is now very convenient with a USB cable. But what do you do if your computer doesn’t detect your phone at all?. Under normal circumstances, your phone will notify you about the USB connection and give you options to either charge only or file transfer or use it as an image transfer mode. You can transfer data back and forth with your computer if you choose the file transfer or FTP option.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows

For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”

Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation. But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac

The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer. The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Use PS4 And PS5 Without Controller?

You can play your PlayStation games elsewhere, not on your console. It’s not a widespread function. Therefore, we’re showing you how to use PS5 and PS5 without a controller. The solution is the “Remote Play” app, alongside the “Remote Play” feature. It’s beneficial if you don’t have or...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Add Subscript in Google Docs?

Suppose your teacher told you to make a table of the chemical formulas for your annual project. Since the molecule number is written lower than the molecule symbol, you can write the chemical formula properly with a subscript. A subscript is a text or any symbol or number written slightly...
