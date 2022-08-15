Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
ASUS Touchpad Not Working? Try These Fixes
The touchpad is not a piece of hardware that usually becomes faulty. But if your touchpad stops working, it will be an issue navigating the Operating system. Well, you can use an external mouse or keyboard shortcuts. However, these will not work if you do not have a mouse or do not know any keyboard shortcuts.
technewstoday.com
VirtualBox Drag And Drop Not Working? Try These Fixes
VirtualBox’s Drag and Drop (DnD) is a very popular and convenient feature, but it also has several requirements for working properly that most users aren’t aware of. First off, drag and drop is only properly supported on VirtualBox 5.0 and newer versions. Only experimental support for Linux guest operating systems was included in older versions.
technewstoday.com
Orange Light on Ethernet Port? Here’s 7 Possible Fixes
Most users adopt ethernet to access the internet as it’s more reliable and faster than WiFi. While doing so, you might have noticed an LED light blinking or flashing on the ethernet port. Interestingly, there’s not just one type of color that lights up; you may have seen multiple...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
LG TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi? Here’s How to Fix It
Without a Wi-Fi connection on your TV, your streaming experiences come to a halt. You may encounter issues connecting your LG TV to the internet when your Wi-Fi network does not appear on your TV. Or, even if it appears, you will get “Unable to join” error message.
technewstoday.com
How to Upgrade Laptop’s Storage (SSD and HDD)
If you find yourself running out of storage space, then you will need to add a secondary drive or replace your older drive with a larger capacity drive. Fortunately, upgrading the storage space is an easy task and does not take too much effort. In the article below, we briefly...
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error
Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
technewstoday.com
9 Proven Ways to Fix “You need to authenticate to Microsoft services”
While playing Minecraft, you may probably get the error message ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services.’ It normally occurs when you try to access external servers or personal multiplayer servers like realms. Most of the time, this error is caused due to poor Internet connection or issue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Clean RAM Slots on Desktop PC or Laptop
RAMs are attached to the computer from the slots placed in the motherboards. These slots are usually evenly placed and even in number. As an electronic component’s connection channel, uncleaned RAM slots can affect a lot. Problems with the RAM cards and the RAM slots can cause sudden crashes...
technewstoday.com
How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux
Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
technewstoday.com
What is Chipset Driver in Windows? Do You Need It
People generally do not care much about the chipset drivers. Especially, with the Windows users having generic drivers already installed, it’s less of their concern. However, without the proper chipset drivers, your device may function but it won’t be at its fullest potential. Therefore, if you want to...
technewstoday.com
What is Core Sync on Mac? Why Does It Have High CPU
When you install the Adobe Creative Cloud application, CoreSync is automatically installed on your computer. And, if you have a habit of using the Creative Cloud, chances are, the CoreSync process is eating up your Mac’s CPU. Usually, when the CoreSync is using a high CPU percentage, you’ll notice...
technewstoday.com
Monitor Not Detecting HDMI? 11 Ways to Fix It
Most of us use HDMI cables instead of VGA and DVI as they support higher refresh rates and resolutions. Although these are ideal for connecting primary or secondary monitors, one of these displays may sometimes not detect the HDMI signal. This can be due to poor HDMI connection or cable...
technewstoday.com
How to Charge Laptop With HDMI (3 Possible Ways)
If you recently broke your charger, you’re probably looking for a temporary replacement. Well, you do not need to worry as there are plenty of alternative ways to power your laptop. Most probably, you have an HDMI cable at your home. So, if you’re wondering about using this as...
technewstoday.com
My Phone Not Connecting to Computer – How to Fix it
Backing up your phone data to your PC is now very convenient with a USB cable. But what do you do if your computer doesn’t detect your phone at all?. Under normal circumstances, your phone will notify you about the USB connection and give you options to either charge only or file transfer or use it as an image transfer mode. You can transfer data back and forth with your computer if you choose the file transfer or FTP option.
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”
Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation. But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.
technewstoday.com
How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac
The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer. The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be...
technewstoday.com
How to Use PS4 And PS5 Without Controller?
You can play your PlayStation games elsewhere, not on your console. It’s not a widespread function. Therefore, we’re showing you how to use PS5 and PS5 without a controller. The solution is the “Remote Play” app, alongside the “Remote Play” feature. It’s beneficial if you don’t have or...
technewstoday.com
How to Add Subscript in Google Docs?
Suppose your teacher told you to make a table of the chemical formulas for your annual project. Since the molecule number is written lower than the molecule symbol, you can write the chemical formula properly with a subscript. A subscript is a text or any symbol or number written slightly...
Comments / 0