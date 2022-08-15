ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Ovid-Elsie education board calls for unity amid investigation

ELISE, Mich. (WLNS) – With the new school year just nine days away the Ovid-Elsie Board of Education president called for unity during Monday night’s meeting. This comes amid concerns about transparency surrounding the personal use of the district’s gas. Parents packed the information center at Ovid-Elsie High School after many were left with questions […]
OVID, MI
wemu.org

The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief

For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down. Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator,...
MetroTimes

He wanted a race war. Instead, Michigan man gets 20 years in prison.

The leader of a white supremacist group was sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in the slammer for terrorizing a Dexter family, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Thursday. Justen Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, a pro-Hitler movement that advocates for a race war against...
WILX-TV

Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with...
BRIGHTON, MI
Detroit News

Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant

CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Dixon points to Whitmer supporting Biden for recession

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tudor Dixon is trying to link Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Biden, blaming them both for creating a recession. However, the governor’s budget director is saying we are not in a recession now, but the potential is there for one. Gas prices are coming down, but $2 gas is but a […]
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Community searches for suspect who shot at elementary school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is shocked after a man shot through the windows of an elementary school. Police say two men drove past the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on August 12th and shot through the windows. Neighbors say things like this are scary but not unusual. “To be honest, I wasn’t really […]
LANSING, MI

