GRAND BLANC, MI – It was sometime after 10 p.m. when Helaina Burt heard a loud knock on her front door. The stay-at-home mother of three had just put her children to bed when she was startled by the noise. The sound still rings in her ears. It’s something she can’t quite escape when someone knocks on her door to this day.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO