technewstoday.com

How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung TV?

Smart TVs from Samsung come pre-installed with most of the streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. But if you have installed apps other than the pre-installed ones, you may be running low in storage. In such case, you can easily uninstall them. There are several reasons to uninstall apps from...
TECHNOLOGY
geekspin

How to add the Spectrum app to Roku: A guide

The Spectrum TV app offers something that even the most popular streaming services miss out on – Live TV. Apart from the usual on-demand content, using the Spectrum TV app, you can catch live sports or watch live news, and it offers a user-friendly interface that lets you personalize and save content to your watchlist.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it

Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Advanced Settings on the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Once you have finished the initial setup of your Amazon Fire TV Stick, there are many useful or necessary settings to get the most out of your streaming experience. If you have a data cap on your internet usage, you might want to be notified before you go over your limit. It's also good to know other seemingly easy tasks, like turning off your Fire TV Stick, forcing an update, or putting the Fire TV Stick to sleep.
ELECTRONICS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board

As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

How to save battery life on your Android phone

Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES

