Mrs. Bertha A. Crosby, 66, of New Church, answered the voice of her Lord and Savior on Aug. 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock. Born in Accomack County, she was the beloved daughter of the late Frank Crosby Jr. and the late Flossie Crosby. She was affectionately known as “Bert” by her family and friends. Bertha worked at Tyson Foods until her health began to fail.

NEW CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO