Susie Linda Simpkins
Miss Susie Linda Simpkins, 69, of Accomac, departed this life Friday, July 29, 2022, at Lake Taylor Transition Care Hospital in Norfolk. Born in Accomac, she was the beloved daughter of the late John E. and Sarah E. Simpkins. “Linda,” as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was...
Kimberly M. Cordle
Ms. Kimberly Mechelle Cordle, 55, of Exmore, passed away Thursday Aug. 11, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A native of Newport News, she was the daughter of the late Max Hysmith and the late Carolyn Pagan Hysmith. She is survived by her loving companion, Kerry Tittermary; three children, Candis...
Evelyn Brown Annis
Mrs. Evelyn Brown Annis, 94, wife of the late Mitchell Annis, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born April 24, 1928, in Guilford, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Vernon Franklin Taylor and the late Martha Brown Taylor. Evelyn...
Jerry Conway Spence
Mr. Jerry Conway Spence, 87, husband of the late Ann Spence and a resident of Wachapreague, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Elton Spence and the late Myrtle Spence. He retired from Coca Cola in Exmore.
Jennie Johnson Cody
Mrs. Jennie Johnson Cody, 68, of Onancock, passed away in her home in Texas on Aug. 2, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Jennie is preceded in death by her father, James Lee Johnson, and her mother, Mary Mapp Johnson. Jennie is survived by her spouse, Steve Alton Cody;...
Harrison J. Savage
Mr. Harrison J. Savage, 74, of Atlantic, departed this life Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Wilmington, Del. Born in Horsey, Harrison is the son of the late James and Audrey Savage. He was affectionately known as “Electric Arms.”. Upon graduation, he earned an associate degree in...
Bertha A. Crosby
Mrs. Bertha A. Crosby, 66, of New Church, answered the voice of her Lord and Savior on Aug. 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock. Born in Accomack County, she was the beloved daughter of the late Frank Crosby Jr. and the late Flossie Crosby. She was affectionately known as “Bert” by her family and friends. Bertha worked at Tyson Foods until her health began to fail.
Accomack County man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 death
An Accomack County man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with a May 2019 incident. Bronta Jamar Ames, 26, of Melfa, also pleaded guilty to charges of credit card fraud and grand larceny in connection with an incident that took place two weeks before the slaying.
Accomack Circuit Court
An Onancock man who was charged with several felony firearms violations after a roadway shooting pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of reckless handling of a firearm in a deal with prosecutors. Joshua Ryan Bale, 23, had been charged with several felony firearms violations. In the early morning hours of...
Northampton County shooting probed, two injured
Staff Report — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aug. 11 incident in which two people were shot and received injuries that were not life-threatening. At 10:44 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired on Bayside Road in Hare Valley. When law...
Local man keeps boatbuilding tradition afloat
By Carol Vaughn — Walt Chandler is building a boat in the well-equipped workshop behind his house outside Onancock. The boatis so large, he will have to remove part of a wall to bring it outside when the hull is complete. It’s not the first boat Chandler has built....
Hallwood town officer found guilty of DUI
A Hallwood town police officer entered a conditional guilty plea to driving under the influence of alcohol in an off-duty incident and received a suspended jail sentence. Allen W. Poulson, 42, who lives in Hallwood, was ordered to be on good behavior for one year. He also had his driver’s license suspended for one year.
Bloxom faces GOP challenger
Del. Rob Bloxom faces a challenge for the Republican nomination in the next election, after redistricting resulted in a second incumbent in the newly redrawn 100th district. Bloxom, 59, has represented the district in the House of Delegates since 2014, when he won a special election. Del. Tim Anderson, a...
Accomack OKs pay hike for public safety
By Carol Vaughn — The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to increase pay for Department of Public Safety first responders, following recommendations made last month by Director of Public Safety Charles R. Pruitt. Supervisor Donald L. Hart Jr. made two motions related to first responder compensation, both...
Late-summer red drum run has begun in lower bay
The calendar may still say summer, but the movements of the fish populations are more consistent with the beginning of the autumn season. Cobia and spadefish numbers continue to decline inside the Chesapeake Bay, with the fish beginning to stage at the mouth of the bay and inshore ocean waters.
Townhouse developers respond to Captains Cove lawsuit
Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, Inc. (CCGYC), and CCG Note LLC have responded to a lawsuit filed against them in Accomack County Circuit Court by seven Captains Cove residents. The residents filed the civil lawsuit in June against the company proposing to build a 140-unit townhouse development adjacent...
