Maryland State

WBAL Radio

Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial

Lawyers for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to raise questions about their tactics in 2020 and highlight scornful attitudes. The defense rested its case on the ninth day of trial. Closing arguments were scheduled for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAL Radio

WATCH: Demolition crews implode former C.P. Crane Power Station

Demolition crews imploded the former C.P. Crane Generating Station in Bowleys Quarters. An exclusion zone was set up Friday morning around the demolition site to keep nearby residents safe for the 8 a.m. implosion. Neighbors said the current property owner is considering building residential housing on the 157-acre site.
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD

