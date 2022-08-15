Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man charged with elderly roommate’s murder in Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man talked to 7News about a Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire that killed his roommate, he is now the prime suspect in the fiery death. Back in early December, Keith Rush said he had no idea what sparked the blaze inside the ninth-floor...
WSVN-TV
Sewer main breaks in Aventura, causes street closures
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down. The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue,...
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Pembroke Pines townhouse; 1 transported in critical condition
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a Pembroke Pines townhouse left a person critically injured. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 9271 NW 15th Court, Wednesday afternoon. An elderly woman was found in the building and was taken...
WSVN-TV
Police cruiser crashes into Cutler Bay home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay. The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Marlin Road. The police officer was taken...
WSVN-TV
Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
WSVN-TV
Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies temporarily blocked off a two-block stretch along U.S. 1 in Dania Beach Thursday morning after it appears a car hit a pedestrian. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of South Federal Highway.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after incendiary text surfaces after death of MDPD officer
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was accused of making controversial remarks about police officers in a text commenting on the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry. The unidentified Miami Fire Rescue firefighter made the following comment...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
WSVN-TV
Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rollover causes closures on Turnpike
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of the Florida Turnpike are closed after a tractor trailer rolled over. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Northwest 106th St., Wednesday afternoon. According to FHP, the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling on the...
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves child dead, 2 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of a child on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it, just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Miami. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for several months,...
