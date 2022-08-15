Tales of the Walking Dead debuted with “Evie/Joe” written by the team of Maya Goldsmith (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, How to Get Away with Murder, and Pretty Little Liars) and Ben Sokolowski (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Arrow, and The Flash) and directed by Ron Underwood, whose other credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Hawaii Five-O, Once Upon a Time, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Underwood has a long and impressive career behind him, and I really liked the work Sokolowski did on Arrow, but World Beyond was a giant misstep for the franchise. I was not a fan of World Beyond nor of Creepshow, so I was a bit nervous about how I’d like Tales. However, the first episode got the series off to a solid start.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO