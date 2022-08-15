Read full article on original website
American Gigolo - Episode 1.04 - Nothing Is Real But The Girl - Press Release
Julian returns to Isabelle's fold to charm a complicated new client. Meanwhile, Michelle's past catches up to her as she attempts to save her missing son – forcing her to choose between the two loves of her life.
Little Demon - Episode 1.05 - Night of the Leeches - Press Release
Laura uses magic to pretend she's a normal mom. Satan bros out at a monstrous bachelor party. Written by Samantha Riley.
Archer - Episode 13.04 - Laws of Attraction - Press Release
Fabian tasks The Agency with recovering a piece of valuable tech from a nefarious threat, the Swiss! Written by Brittany Miller.
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.08 - This Is Where The Plot Thickens - Press Release
Big takes a trip down memory lane. Written by Blackhorse Lowe and Sterlin Harjo; Directed by Blackhorse Lowe.
The Patient - Episode 1.04 - Company - Press Release
On the threshold of crisis, Sam honors the promise Dr. Strauss made him make as a condition for continuing their work together. The trust built between patient and doctor is tested, with a life in the balance. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Kevin Bray.
Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 4.13 - How’s It Going To Be (Series Finale) - Press Release
SERIES FINALE– Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413).
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.05 - Bloody Mary - Press Release
A group of teenage girls are horrified to learn that every wish has a price. Written by Angela L. Harvey; directed by SJ Main Muñoz.
Dynasty - Episode 5.21 - More Power to Her - Press Release
“More Power to Her” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) IS ALL AS IT SEEMS? – Tension remains between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) prepares for Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique (Michael Michele) realizes something of great importance to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam (Sam Underwood) makes matters worse for his family situation. With Kirby.
USD POLL : Which episode or scene from NCIS: LA do you like to watch over and over again?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Maria who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
Black Mirror - Season 6 - Rory Culkin To Star
More major casting is emerging for the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror, with Under the Banner of Heaven and Signs star Rory Culkin the latest to sign up. Details are scarce on Culkin’s role and Netflix isn’t commenting but Deadline understands the deal was struck recently for the actor to appear in an episode of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Charlie Brooker-penned anthology.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Timings and Weekly Episodic Rollout Plan Confirmed
The countdown begins—Prime Video’s highly anticipated series launches next month. Prime Video today confirmed that the first TWO episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on 1 September/2 September (time zone dependent). The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout. The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on 14 October.
Sugar - Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Star Opposite Colin Farrell
Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman, The Good Place) will star opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ series Sugar. Deadline revealed exclusively in December that the genre-bending series was in development with Farrell set to star and executive produce. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend.
Tales of The Walking Dead - Evie/Joe - Review
Tales of the Walking Dead debuted with “Evie/Joe” written by the team of Maya Goldsmith (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, How to Get Away with Murder, and Pretty Little Liars) and Ben Sokolowski (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Arrow, and The Flash) and directed by Ron Underwood, whose other credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Hawaii Five-O, Once Upon a Time, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Underwood has a long and impressive career behind him, and I really liked the work Sokolowski did on Arrow, but World Beyond was a giant misstep for the franchise. I was not a fan of World Beyond nor of Creepshow, so I was a bit nervous about how I’d like Tales. However, the first episode got the series off to a solid start.
