Read full article on original website
Related
newmexicopbs.org
Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Band traveling through Albuquerque stranded after van is broken into twice in 48 hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A band traveling from Denver through Albuquerque is now stranded after their van was broken into twice in 48 hours. ‘The Stews’ is a rock band from Auburn, Alabama traveling in the southwest on their summer tour. Wyatt Griffith plays the drums. “We were kind of like a baby project during […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
BCSO investigating fatal rollover near University and Rio Bravo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a rollover that occurred Tuesday night near University and Rio Bravo. Officials have confirmed that one person died on the scene. All of northbound University is currently closed. No other information is available at this time.
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque’s Action on Homeless Camps
08.19.2022- The Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue?. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. T.J. Trout, radio host, KKOB.
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
Crash leaves one person dead and two hospitalized in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white […]
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
Albuquerque school goes to remote learning after just two weeks
Just two weeks into the new school year, and one school has already gone back to remote learning because of COVID-19. Parents are frustrated, but the director of the school says they are just following their 'COVID Safe Practices' plan.
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
rrobserver.com
RRPD starts DWI checkpoints: This one was Friday night on Unser Blvd.
(Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho Police Department had officers out Friday night checking for DWIs. They were posted on Unser Blvd. near the intersection at Northern Blvd. The department earlier had posted that it would be holding ENDWI throughout the city in August. Here is the original story from The...
Comments / 0