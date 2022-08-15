ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newmexicopbs.org

Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market

08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
newmexicopbs.org

Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Albuquerque’s Action on Homeless Camps

08.19.2022- The Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue?. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. T.J. Trout, radio host, KKOB.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
ABIQUIU, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash leaves one person dead and two hospitalized in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
KOAT 7

Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPD starts DWI checkpoints: This one was Friday night on Unser Blvd.

(Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho Police Department had officers out Friday night checking for DWIs. They were posted on Unser Blvd. near the intersection at Northern Blvd. The department earlier had posted that it would be holding ENDWI throughout the city in August. Here is the original story from The...

