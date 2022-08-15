Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin shared the following statement on Aug. 18. The University of Wisconsin System is a tremendous economic driver and innovation hub for the state. We appreciate the investment of Wisconsin citizens, through many generations, that has built UW System into one of the best in the country and UW–Madison into one of the strongest public research universities in the nation. The 2023-25 budget request approved by the UW System Board of Regents is designed to help us build on our success, while keeping tuition affordable, especially for low-income Wisconsin students.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO