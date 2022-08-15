ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UW Madison

Statement of Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin on Big Ten media rights

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin released the following statement on Aug. 18. The significant Big Ten media rights agreements, announced today by Commissioner Kevin Warren, will allow UW–Madison’s Athletic Department to continue to support its student-athletes to ensure their success both on the field and off. These media rights...
MADISON, WI
UW Madison

Chancellor statement on UW System budget request

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin shared the following statement on Aug. 18. The University of Wisconsin System is a tremendous economic driver and innovation hub for the state. We appreciate the investment of Wisconsin citizens, through many generations, that has built UW System into one of the best in the country and UW–Madison into one of the strongest public research universities in the nation. The 2023-25 budget request approved by the UW System Board of Regents is designed to help us build on our success, while keeping tuition affordable, especially for low-income Wisconsin students.
MADISON, WI
UW Madison

Mural painting brings community together

A group of volunteers gathered Thursday at the UW South Madison Partnership to paint murals designed by Madison-based artist Lilada Gee. “I’m hoping these portraits represent the need to remember the individual within the community,” Gee said. “While this is a community space, each of us has different needs and experiences and expression. So even as we think of community, I’d like us to remember that there are multiple experiences within those communities.”
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy