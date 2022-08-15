ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

goheels.com

Maycee Bell Named To The Hermann Trophy Watch List

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of North Carolina senior defender Maycee Bell is one of 60 NCAA Women's Division I college soccer players named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List. The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation's highest individual honor recognizing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Volleyball Showcases 2022 Squad At Blue & White Scrimmage

CHAPEL HILL – With eight newcomers putting on Carolina Blue for the first time, fans were able to get an early look at the 2022 Tar Heels in the annual Blue and White scrimmage on Friday evening in Carmichael Arena. "It felt really good to have the team put...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Volleyball Hosts Blue/White Scrimmage, High Point Exhibition

CHAPEL HILL – Fans will get their first opportunity to see the 2022 Carolina volleyball team in action as the Tar Heels host two preseason matches in Carmichael Arena on August 19 and 20. Carolina opens the weekend with the annual Blue and White scrimmage Friday at 5 p.m,...
HIGH POINT, NC

