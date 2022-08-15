ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

MAYOR HENRY SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR YOUTH ENGAGEMENT COUNCIL

Fort Wayne, Indiana
 5 days ago

August 15, 2022 - Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2022-23 school year.

The Council’s vision is to be a service learning group comprised of youth members. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects. The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.

Applications will be accepted through August 22 and are available at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html. An applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore-senior for the 2022-23 school year.

*All applicants must include a completed application form from the website.

*Interviews will take place in August and September.

*Space on the council is limited and is a one-year commitment.

Applications may be mailed to the following address:

Mayor’s Office, Attn: Karen L. Richards, Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council,

200 E. Berry Street, 4th Floor, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802

Applicants may also email their applications to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Youth Engagement Council#4th Floor#Javascript
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy