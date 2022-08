Kaavia James is the cutest Shady Baby, with so many feelings, opinions, and facial expressions. In honor of her new book, Shady Baby Feels debuting Tuesday, Aug. 23, the 3-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recreated all her adorable looks from her new book. The side-by-side pictures show just how spot on the illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker made Kaavia’s character. “What can I say? I’m a complex girl and I love to be in ALL my feels,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday on the account managed by her parents. The first picture is Kaavia in a pool, with frizzy curls...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO