ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.1 The Block

Demopolis Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Man

Police in Demopolis, Alabama are asking for help finding a missing man Thursday afternoon. In a post to the Demopolis Police Department Facebook page, investigators asked the community to be on the lookout for Damon Lee Gibson, who is reportedly missing. Gibson was last seen in Demopolis on Highway 80...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
105.1 The Block

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Accidents
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Accident#Tfr
105.1 The Block

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Community Organizations Partner For Block Party In Hay Court

Friday, August 12th, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa participated in a block party inside a Tuscaloosa neighborhood and provided resources, food, and more to community members. Hay Court is a community known in Tuscaloosa for crime but Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa PARA, and other community organizations wanted to prove that the residents of Hay Court deserved positive attention after being neglected for some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
105.1 The Block

Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH

Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries

Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium

As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy