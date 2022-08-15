Read full article on original website
Demopolis Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Man
Police in Demopolis, Alabama are asking for help finding a missing man Thursday afternoon. In a post to the Demopolis Police Department Facebook page, investigators asked the community to be on the lookout for Damon Lee Gibson, who is reportedly missing. Gibson was last seen in Demopolis on Highway 80...
Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night
UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
City of Tuscaloosa Lays Foundation for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries
The city of Tuscaloosa took a first step in paving the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to do business in the area Tuesday during a meeting of its Administrative Committee Tuesday afternoon. The committee heard a presentation from city attorney Scott Holmes and ultimately voted to recommend allowing dispensaries to...
Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
Tuscaloosa Area Leaders Again Call for DCH To Partner with UA or UAB
Leaders in Tuscaloosa County once again called for DCH to move fully or partially under the umbrella of either the University of Alabama or the UAB Health System to improve conditions at its three hospitals and guarantee their long-term survival. The comments came Wednesday from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Probate...
Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama
There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
Community Organizations Partner For Block Party In Hay Court
Friday, August 12th, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa participated in a block party inside a Tuscaloosa neighborhood and provided resources, food, and more to community members. Hay Court is a community known in Tuscaloosa for crime but Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa PARA, and other community organizations wanted to prove that the residents of Hay Court deserved positive attention after being neglected for some time.
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH
Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Man Filmed Abusing Puppies in Tuscaloosa Pleads Guilty, Gets 90 Days Jail and Probation
A West Alabama man who was arrested in 2020 after a video showing him abusing puppies circulated on Facebook has pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to animals and will spend 90 days in jail. The suspect, 23-year-old Blane Austin Colburn, was seen in the video dumping three young dogs out...
Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries
Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?
You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium
As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
Former Employee at DCH Northport Charged with Felony Abuse of Patient
A former employee at Northport Medical Center was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse after she allegedly whipped a patient with intellectual disabilities with a phone charging cable, according to new court documents obtained by the Thread. In a deposition filed Thursday, an investigator with the Northport Police...
