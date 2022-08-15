ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

DeWine, Vance forge ahead in latest Ohio poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of Ohio’s top Republican candidates have emerged at the front of the midterm election’s battleground, one more drastically than the other. An Emerson College poll released Wednesday surveyed 925 Ohio voters over a two-day period in August about their preferred picks for the state’s governor and U.S. Senate races, pertinent […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,067 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. https://nbc4i.co/3dFXgaG.
NBC4 Columbus

Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Thursday, Aug. 18

NBC4 Columbus

Nice & warm end to workweek, showers & storms this weekend

We’ve got a really nice end to the workweek on tap, with temperatures right about normal for this time of year, topping out in the middle 80s. We will see mainly sunny skies, and other than an isolated shower or two this afternoon, we will be mostly dry. Humidity will increase slightly throughout the day, feeling a little sticky this evening.
