Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty in Cleveland murder
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl can still be put to death.
DeWine, Vance forge ahead in latest Ohio poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of Ohio’s top Republican candidates have emerged at the front of the midterm election’s battleground, one more drastically than the other. An Emerson College poll released Wednesday surveyed 925 Ohio voters over a two-day period in August about their preferred picks for the state’s governor and U.S. Senate races, pertinent […]
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. https://nbc4i.co/3c1sxnS.
Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,067 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. https://nbc4i.co/3dFXgaG.
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
While speaking about teacher recruitment efforts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about spoke about Florida's new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state's schools.
Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Thursday, Aug. 18
Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast for Thursday, Aug. …. Disabled semi shuts down ramp at I-70 eastbound and …. Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean …. Ohio bars, restaurants to have sports gambling kiosks …. When did Columbus teachers last go on strike?. Retired teachers angry over plan...
Nice & warm end to workweek, showers & storms this weekend
We’ve got a really nice end to the workweek on tap, with temperatures right about normal for this time of year, topping out in the middle 80s. We will see mainly sunny skies, and other than an isolated shower or two this afternoon, we will be mostly dry. Humidity will increase slightly throughout the day, feeling a little sticky this evening.
