Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday and goes through Monday night. It will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium Sunday night on the NFL Network. The week begins Thursday with Bears - Seahawks and concludes Monday with Falcons - Jets.
Jackson Carman tests positive for COVID-19

When the Cincinnati Bengals took the practice field Thursday, one noticeable absence was that of second-round offensive lineman Jackson Carman. Carman is in the thick of the battle with Cordell Volson for the starting left guard position, so many eyes have been on him so far this preseason. Unfortunately for...
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Solomon the Wise

The first preseason game is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2022 season and there were many takeaways—both positive and negative. Everyone is looking to see how they will parlay lessons learned from last Friday into this Sunday’s clash with the Giants. Helping us preview...
KEN MADE IT!

Riley finally in the hall of fame! It's a damn shame he had to wait so long but it's good to see him finally recognized. The next step is effectively a rubber stamp, only one dude has ever been turned down as a senior candidate past this step. My understanding...
