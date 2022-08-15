Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Former US Open champion reveals ONLY solution for LIV Golf vs PGA Tour
Eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy believes he has a solution to save golf in the wake of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ogilvy, 45, recently hopped on a podcast with The Firepit Collective to discuss the future of the game with Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger.
Golf Channel
Unable to shake rust in first playoff event, Jordan Spieth contending at BMW
WILMINGTON, Del. – Jordan Spieth felt like his playoffs got started a week late. Sure, he was in the field for last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, but he sensed it might be a short stay. “I was just not ready to play,” he said. There was...
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
golfmagic.com
Jessica Korda makes THREE EAGLES in first round of Aramco Team Series
Jessica Korda put in a stunning display in the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, carding a round of 11-under-par to lead the way by five shots. The American, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, made three stunning eagles in round one at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande on Thursday which is almost an unprecedented achievement.
After sleeping in a van overnight, a longshoreman shot 64 and qualified for this week's PGA Tour Champions event
A hot-handed Californian made it back-to-back bogey-free qualifying successes from one coast to the other in Tuesday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open qualifier at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. Tim Bogue, from Windsor in Sonoma County, made eight birdies at the Apalachin golf course in a round of 64...
golfmagic.com
Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi
Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy tries to focus on 17 good holes: 'Forget about that swing on 15'
WILMINGTON, Del. – Rory McIlroy was determined to look optimistically at his opening 68 at this BMW Championship. Sailing along at 6 under Thursday at Wilmington Country Club, McIlroy tried to hit a soft, cutting 5-iron on the watery 15th hole but instead double-crossed it, yanking his shot left into the pond. After wedging onto the green, he three-putted from 25 feet for triple bogey. His momentum stalled, McIlroy made par on the last three holes to sit four shots off the lead.
Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion
Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
Golf Channel
Alex Price, No. 1,212 in the world, likes being the the U.S. Amateur's underdog story
PARAMUS, N.J. — The price is right for Alex Price to be the U.S. Amateur's underdog story. Aside from defeating the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion, Wenyi Ding, in the Round of 64 after 23 holes, Price, who's No. 1,212 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is also dealing with a back injury, is the only Division III player left in the field and for many years was solely focused on his slap shot — not his golf swing.
Golf Channel
‘The dog’ vs. the other (faster) dog, Sam Bennett and Dylan Menante to meet in an All-Alpha semifinal
PARAMUS, N.J. – North Carolina assistant coach Matt Clark stood about 50 yards from the green at the par-3 15th hole Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. His newest player, Pepperdine stud transfer Dylan Menante, had a birdie putt to win his U.S. Amateur quarterfinal match against 15-year-old Nicholas Gross.
Golf.com
4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap
Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
Golf Channel
FedExCup sleepers: Golf Channel desk predicts who could play way to East Lake
The BMW Championship marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 70 players on the PGA Tour this season tee off at Wilmington Country Club this week for a chance to finish in the top 30 and earn a spot in next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Golf Channel
Sam Bennett continues to navigate tough U.S. Amateur path, and now he draws Stewart Hagestad
PARAMUS, N.J. – No one can say Sam Bennett hasn’t been tested. Through three matches of this 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club, Bennett has easily had the most difficult path to the quarterfinals. He opened with a 1-up victory over Nick Gabrelcik, the 13th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He then took down No. 27 Fred Biondi, 6 and 5, on Thursday morning before coming out in the afternoon and dispatching No. 10 David Puig, 4 and 2.
Golf Channel
Tim O'Neal ready for 'new beginning' with PGA Tour Champions sponsor's exemption
After more than two decades in professional golf, the next chapter for Tim O'Neal is here. Having turned 50 years old on Aug. 3, O'Neal has been given a sponsor's exemption into his first PGA Tour Champions event — the Ascension Charity Classic, Sept. 9-11. O'Neal will have his former Jackson State college teammate, A.J. Montecinos, who caddied for Y.E. Yang in his 2009 PGA Championship win over Tiger Woods, on his bag.
Golf Channel
Ricky Castillo vs. Ludvig Aberg was main draw at U.S. Amateur, and it delivered
PARAMUS, N.J. – Florida head coach J.C. Deacon called it the main draw: His guy, Gators’ senior Ricky Castillo, facing off against Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg in Wednesday’s first round of match play at the U.S. Amateur. It was hard to argue. Aberg stepped into the...
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
