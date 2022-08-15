City of Harrisburg accepting applications for “Youth Commission” to help advise government on youth issues

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A new shelter is now open in Harrisburg for women who are homeless. The Bethesda Mission shelter is in the same location on Forster Street but has been rebuilt and doubled its capacity to 50 beds. The shelter's director says they couldn't have done it without support from the community over the past seven years. The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than four-million-dollars.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO