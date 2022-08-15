City of Harrisburg accepting applications for “Youth Commission” to help advise government on youth issues

Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
PA House Bill Would Allow Independent Voters To Participate In Primary Elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – There are about 1.3 million registered independent voters in Pennsylvania who are unable to vote in primary elections. Pennsylvania is one of nine states with a closed primary system, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote to solidify candidates for the general election.
local21news.com
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
iheart.com
>New Shelter Now Open for Homeless Women
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A new shelter is now open in Harrisburg for women who are homeless. The Bethesda Mission shelter is in the same location on Forster Street but has been rebuilt and doubled its capacity to 50 beds. The shelter's director says they couldn't have done it without support from the community over the past seven years. The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than four-million-dollars.
Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated
Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
WGAL
Dallastown school board says it will meet with teachers after strike authorization vote
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The board president in the Dallastown Area School District in York County said the board would sit down with the teachers union after members authorized a strike. Dallastown Area Education Association President Ellen Connelly said the union's membership of more than 400 people overwhelmingly approved...
WGAL
Harrisburg re-establishes youth commission
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Young people involved in gun violence is an ongoing problem in the city of Harrisburg, but the city is hoping a re-established youth commission can help solve the issue. The commission is being implemented to receive input from the city's youth about issues affecting them, specifically...
theburgnews.com
Free backpacks, school supplies to be distributed at Harrisburg’s final summer movie night
As the academic year rolls back around, Harrisburg and local officials will help out students in need of school supplies. The first 100 children to attend the city’s free movie night at Reservoir Park on Friday will receive a backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway comes in partnership...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
WGAL
Shortage of teachers in Harrisburg leading to big changes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shortage of teachers in the Harrisburg School District has resulted in significant changes as kids return to school this fall. One middle school in particular is making some pretty big changes to its schedule. News 8's Amber Gerard was in Harrisburg with what parents and students can expect this September. You can watch that story above.
iheart.com
Local Lawmaker Wants To Change Way Schools Are Funded
(Lebanon, PA) -- Republican Representative Frank Ryan wants to get school funding passed as his last hurrah before he retires this year. Instead of relying on local property taxes, Ryan explained in a memo to colleagues that his bill would rely on a two percent sales tax and a hike in personal income tax. Certain retirement income would also be taxed under his plan. The General Assembly would have to pass it in two consecutive sessions before it goes to the public for a ballot referendum.
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
Harrisburg business celebrates 100 years of operation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles. After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to ‘Project SPARK’ in Lancaster County to Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
WGAL
Bethesda Mission celebrates grand opening of new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A grand opening was held for a new shelter in Harrisburg that helps women experiencing homelessness. It's been a community effort to make this new shelter happen, and Bethesda Mission said it wants to thank everyone for their donations and help. The old shelter on Forster...
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop has request to visit the Renaissance Fair approved
Update Aug. 18: Riley Williams' grant to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair has been approved by a judge. Williams will be permitted to go to the fair on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. All other release conditions surrounding her house arrest, issued Jan. 21, 2021, will remain...
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
