Feds: 9 indicted in Mafia-led racket, including detective

NEW YORK — Federal authorities say they have busted an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday, involving illegal gambling parlors in New York City and Long Island and a police detective accused of helping to protect the lucrative schemes. Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people,...
What's next for Trump Organization after Weisselberg plea?

NEW YORK — The numbers guy did the math: Allen Weisselberg — a longtime loyal lieutenant to Donald Trump — could have gotten years in prison if he went to trial and failed to beat tax evasion allegations. But if he agreed to testify in an upcoming trial of the former president's company, he would probably serve no more than 100 days.
