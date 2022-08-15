SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue. On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back...

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO