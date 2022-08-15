ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Liberty Lake, WA
KXLY

KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
#Police#Crime
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.  Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.  They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.  PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane  Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. Deputies say McCollum has a traumatic brain...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a report of a fight at STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. Police said a victim reported a suspect trying to stab them. Officers who...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Confrontation at Camp Bay

SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked. The...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

