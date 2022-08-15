Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says two missing boys have been found
HAYDEN, Idaho. - Both of the boys have been found, according to KCSO. Last Updated: August 17 at 9:30 a.m. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say the boys left their residence in Hayden on Sunday...
Police looking for man who fired shot, physically hit woman near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are looking for a man who fired a shot near Riverfront Park and physically hit a woman Wednesday night. Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave around 7 p.m. A group of people was being unruly and employees went to the parking lot to ask them to leave. Someone then pointed...
SCSO asks for help identifying attacker who slashed victim in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue. On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back...
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives searching for unknown suspect in knife attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains security footage of a knife attack. Viewer discretion is advised. Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating a violent attack that took place on Sprague Ave. According to police, an unknown suspect slashed and tried to stab a victim for unknown reasons.
Spokane Police respond to domestic violence incident, stabbing on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a domestic violence incident on the South Hill Thursday night. Police say a victim was stabbed and went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred on E 37th Avenue and S Cuba Street. This investigation into this incident is...
KXLY
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
The Lake City High School teacher accused of "inappropriate" relationship with a former student has posted $100,000 bail. He turned himself in to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
SCSO witness testifies missing footage from Nathan Nash's body camera during alleged rape
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Nathan Nash trial continued Thursday. On two separate occasions, two women claim the former Spokane police officer raped them while in uniform in 2019. On the second day of the trial, the court heard from medical experts and Spokane law enforcement. Spokane County Sheriff's Office...
Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man. Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death. They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane Ford was picked...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
Officers tase, arrest suspect armed with a knife in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police tased, then arrested a man armed with a knife in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the weapons call before 3 p.m. near W. Sprague Ave and Wall St. Officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, including a contusion and laceration....
nbcrightnow.com
Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The driver...
KHQ Right Now
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. Deputies say McCollum has a traumatic brain...
KHQ Right Now
Man pleads guilty to killing Jakobe Ford
Spokane County Prosecutors say Michael Lee has pleaded guilty to killing Jakobe Ford. Ford was killing outside a bar in downtown Spokane in 2021. Lee has already been in custody.
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a report of a fight at STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. Police said a victim reported a suspect trying to stab them. Officers who...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Confrontation at Camp Bay
SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
KHQ Right Now
30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked. The...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County driver's license offices will be closed Aug. 18
Driver's license offices in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be closed Aug. 18. Both offices will reopen Aug. 19.
