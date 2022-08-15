Read full article on original website
Arrest made after Wake County deputy killed in the line of duty
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Patrick Byrd. According to a warrant sent to WBTV by WRAL, 29-year-old Arturo Martin Sotelo was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. The warrant states that he, “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” Byrd on Aug. 11 in the southeast part of the county.
