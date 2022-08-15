LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.

LA PUENTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO