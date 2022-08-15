ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
YAKIMA, WA
The Associated Press

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers for the family of Moises Murrillo announced the deal during a news conference in the city of La Puente, east of Los Angeles, where he attended Sunset Elementary School. Moises was unsupervised on May 31, 2017 when he fell backwards, striking his head on the floor and fracturing his neck, according to the lawsuit brought by Martin Murrillo and Roberta Gomez. The boy had been taken out of his special adaptive stroller by staff and strapped to a school chair, the lawsuit stated. He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 4, 2017 of spinal cord trauma, the court filing said.
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County California#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Toppenish High School
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Court Clerks Accused of Mishandling Confidential Docs Due in Court

A pair of Riverside County Superior Court clerks indicted for allegedly mishandling privileged information connected to a criminal case were slated to be arraigned Thursday. Angela Franz, 46, and Michelle Valadez, 57, both of Thousand Palms, are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. They’re slated to appear for a...
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
foxla.com

Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job

PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92.9 The Bull

Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving

Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
YAKIMA, WA
foxla.com

Lawyer brags about winning medical malpractice suit; has verdict thrown out

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Orange County lawyer captured on cell phone video bragging about winning a medical malpractice lawsuit ended up derailing the whole case. "Guy that was probably negligently killed but we kind of made it look like other people did it," says Robert McKenna III in a video that has gone viral. He goes on to explain how they won the case. McKenna is seen in the video telling a group of employees, "We actually had a death certificate that said he died the way the plaintiff said he died, and we said no, you really shouldn’t believe what that death certificate says." The video was posted on the attorney’s social media and then later taken down.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

NB Police Department Cites 206 Vehicles During Joint Enforcement Operation for Loud Exhausts and Street Racing

In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation on Saturday, August 13. This joint enforcement operation utilizing motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence

On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy