Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
