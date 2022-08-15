Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Jones Early Goal Pushes No. 2 Duke Past ECU, 1-0
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Boosted by an early goal by senior Sophie Jones and solid defense by the Blue Devils, the second-ranked Duke women's soccer team opened the 2022 campaign on Thursday at East Carolina with a 1-0 victory in front of a school-record crowd of 1,335 fans at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
goduke.com
Action Packed Summer Prelude to Promising Senior Year: Catching up with Sophie Jones
DURHAM – — Nobody would have blamedSophie Jones for taking a summer off. Following a successful three years of working tirelessly on the soccer field, the captain is entering her senior year poised to lead the Blue Devils to another standout season. That being said, slacking off just isn't Jone's style, and her summer was as busy as ever.
goduke.com
Ethan Cooke Named to Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff
DURHAM - Duke swimming & diving head coach Dan Colella announced Friday the hiring of Ethan Cooke as an assistant coach. Cooke comes to Durham after four years on staff with Bucknell. During his time with the Bison, Cooke was the women's swimming recruiting coordinator as well as the social...
goduke.com
SiriusXM ACC Volleyball Preview Show to Debut Thursday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – SiriusXM will air an Atlantic Coast Conference volleyball preview show on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Hosted by SiriusXM & ESPN's Katie George, a former standout volleyball player at Louisville, the show features interviews with all 15 head coaches and 19 student-athletes (complete list below). The preview show also will be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.
goduke.com
Men's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team has released its schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Blue Devils' season will begin at the Duke Golf Club with the 2022 Rod Myers Invitational, and also includes trips to Washington, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. The annual Rod Myers Invitational will...
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Opens Season Thursday at ECU
Live Stats l ESPN+ l Twitter l Match Notes l Media Guide. ESPN+ Talent: Zach Berly (PXP), Tori Riggs (Color) • Duke heads to Greenville, N.C., for a matchup with East Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 18 to open the 2022 campaign. • Duke enters Thursday having won eight of its...
goduke.com
Stroud Scores Brace as No. 12 Duke Beats High Point, 3-0
DURHAM – Behind a pair of goals from junior Peter Stroud, the No. 12 Duke men's soccer team defeated High Point, 3-0, in an exhibition on Tuesday night at Koskinen Stadium. Stroud potted two goals in less than six minutes to lead the scoring for Duke, while senior Scotty Taylor added another to seal a victory. Graduate student Eliot Hamill and sophomore Grant Farley spent 45 minutes in net each, recording two saves apiece to secure the shutout.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Welcome Back Alumni to Durham
DURHAM – This past weekend, the Duke football program welcomed back over 50 former lettermen for a two-day event on campus. Former players spanning seven decades returned to Durham to participate in educational programming about the current landscape of the program under first-year head coach Mike Elko. Elko addressed...
goduke.com
Anthony Jr. Tabbed 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-American
DURHAM – Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. was named to the 2022 247Sports Preseason True Freshmen All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. Anthony Jr. was one of four ACC players named to the list, joining Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive lineman Blake Miller as well as Florida State's defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.
