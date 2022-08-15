Read full article on original website
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
columbusnavigator.com
This Incredible Filipino Restaurant Is Hidden Away In A Strip Mall Near Westerville
One of my favorite things about living in Columbus is that it always continues to surprise me. It sounds hyperbolic but there genuinely is something new to discover every single day and usually, the best gems are hiding in plain sight. As I’m sure you can imagine, we get a...
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Food Truck Festival, African Festival, and Taco and Margarita Festival
Aug. 19-21 Columbus Food Truck Festival. Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard. The Columbus Food Truck Festival is coming to Hilliard this weekend. Crowned our 2022 Best of the 'Bus food festival winner, this year promises an even bigger and better lineup of trucks and performers. Aug. 20. Columbus...
Cbus Soul Fest celebrates Black culture at Bicentennial Park, Columbus Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two events will kick off the first Cbus Soul Fest this Saturday, celebrating Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park and the Columbus Commons. The Cbus Soul Fest will kick off at Bicentennial Park at 11 a.m., with food from local vendors, local businesses, organizations and a slew of live […]
614now.com
Popular barbecue chain closes Reynoldsburg eatery to build new location in the same spot
City Barbecue’s Reynold’s eatery is temporarily closed, and by the time it reopens an entirely new building will welcome customers. That’s because the eatery, located at 5979 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, is razing this location in order to construct a new one with a fresh, new look.
614now.com
North Market Bridge Park restaurant announces permanent closure; Owners tease new concept
A popular Dublin sushi restaurant is calling it quits, but its owners may have another new eatery in the works. Kintsugi Sushi Bar, which opened in early 2021 inside North Market Bridge Park, announced yesterday evening that it will close for good following service on Aug. 28. A sushi bar...
614now.com
New East Side Cajun restaurant planning September opening
A new spot for Cajun fare is coming to Bexley. Noahla Cajun Seafood, which is located at 2510 E. Main St. in the former home of Freshii, is planning to open in mid-September, according to owner Ting Jiang. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet. While Jiang stated...
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location
A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
iheart.com
Hilliard teenager up for best Mullet in America
The mullet - the incredible mullet; has been glorified and vilified for decades. I believe Morgan Wallen made it cool again, but this kid from Hilliard has taken it to a whole new level. Fisher Monds, a teenager in Hilliard, is a finalist in the “USA Mullet Champ Teen Division.”...
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
614now.com
Beloved block-party style festival in Clintonville returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, CrestFest is back. The popular event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 on Crestview Road in southern Clintonville. Now in its 11th year, the neighborhood street party will feature music, food, merch, and more. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. This year’s festival will...
experiencecolumbus.com
5 Reasons to Attend CBUS Soul Fest
If you’re not already familiar, CBUS Soul celebrates the rich, historic Black culture of Columbus. This year – for the first time – Columbus Recreation and Parks is partnering with Experience Columbus to put on CBUS Soul Fest, a community event with great music, food and more to enjoy! Plan on joining the fun on August 20th.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 19-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From food truck festivals to Soul Family Fun Day, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Kid Laroi: Aug. 19 The Kid Laroi brings his “End of the World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Ericdoa. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m. Columbus […]
WSYX ABC6
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owners of an ousted Columbus water park and hotel wracked with code violations will forfeit thousands of dollars if their property isn’t cleaned up. The City of Columbus filed a judgment Monday against the owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort, Jizi Cui and Jeff Oh Kern, after […]
