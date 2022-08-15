ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

New East Side Cajun restaurant planning September opening

A new spot for Cajun fare is coming to Bexley. Noahla Cajun Seafood, which is located at 2510 E. Main St. in the former home of Freshii, is planning to open in mid-September, according to owner Ting Jiang. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet. While Jiang stated...
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location

A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
iheart.com

Hilliard teenager up for best Mullet in America

The mullet - the incredible mullet; has been glorified and vilified for decades. I believe Morgan Wallen made it cool again, but this kid from Hilliard has taken it to a whole new level. Fisher Monds, a teenager in Hilliard, is a finalist in the “USA Mullet Champ Teen Division.”...
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
WSYX ABC6

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
experiencecolumbus.com

5 Reasons to Attend CBUS Soul Fest

If you’re not already familiar, CBUS Soul celebrates the rich, historic Black culture of Columbus. This year – for the first time – Columbus Recreation and Parks is partnering with Experience Columbus to put on CBUS Soul Fest, a community event with great music, food and more to enjoy! Plan on joining the fun on August 20th.
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 19-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From food truck festivals to Soul Family Fun Day, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  The Kid Laroi: Aug. 19 The Kid Laroi brings his “End of the World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Ericdoa. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.  Columbus […]
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
