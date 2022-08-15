Read full article on original website
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Favorite players to draft in each round
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone goes over his...
theScore
Fantasy: Strategy for drafting at the end of the round
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone breaks down the best ways to approach your draft depending on where you're selecting in the order. Draft position. End of the round. Here's...
NBC Sports
Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings
Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
Yardbarker
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
theScore
NFL Preseason Week 2 best bets: Thursday and Friday night
It's the preseason for everyone. The idea is to get some early reps, don't extend yourself, and don't get hurt. This applies to both players on the field and bettors in the sportsbook. With three weeks of tuneups on the schedule, we'll proceed with extreme caution while we stretch ourselves out. Remember, these games don't count, but the bets definitely do.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 8/17/22
On this week's (early) mailbag episode, JJ looks into the idea of stacking ambiguous backfields, explains why A.J. Brown's average draft position is where it's at, talks about his favorite underrated offense, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
