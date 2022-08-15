NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year. Now comes the tough part: Proving they’re worth all those millions. Hard work piling up lots of catches, yards and touchdowns and helping their teams win matters most. Nobody knows that better than these receivers whose bank accounts now are bulging. Adams, who talked for years about being the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, can’t wait to show he deserves the record-setting $140 million deal Las Vegas gave him.

