WMDT.com
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
wvpublic.org
Jefferson County Commission Sparks Backlash After Rejecting NAACP Resolution
Citizens of Jefferson County made their voices heard at a county commission meeting Thursday night after a proposed resolution condemning white supremacy was rejected from the agenda. A group of about 70 protestors stood outside the Charles Town Library, which is the building that houses county commission meetings. Many among...
shepherd.edu
Shepherd welcomes largest incoming class since 2018
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University’s 2022-2023 school year begins Monday, August 22, with the largest incoming class since 2018. Dr. Kelly Hart, vice president for enrollment management, said Shepherd has been working hard in recent years to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national trend of declining college enrollment.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
railfan.com
Western Maryland Scenic to Host Benefit Excursion for Pennsy K4
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Steam fans will get a chance to help restore the famed Pennsylvania Railroad K4 PRR 1361 by taking a ride on first class equipment behind the mammoth Chesapeake & Ohio 1309 on October 14. The special train will operate between Cumberland and Frostburg, Md., on the Western Maryland Scenic Railway in the first major event following the establishment of a partnership between WMSR and the Altoona Railroaders Museum, owner of 1361.
Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock
A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced on Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came after County Executive Steuart Pittman formally tendered […]
WTOP
Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.
About 45,000 students returned to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland. Frederick was the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month. The county entered its first year under new...
WTOP
Frederick County Democratic committee narrowly picks incumbent in disputed race
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. In what has been an extended and tumultuous primary season, Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) is headed to a re-election fight in the November general election.
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Wbaltv.com
After 4-year absence 'Fleet Week' returns to Baltimore
For the first time since the pandemic, Fleet Week is coming back to Baltimore. Navy ships from the U.S. along with several other countries will be here and the U.S.S. Constellation will soon have plenty of company at the Inner Harbor. Fleet Week is coming back Sept. 7-13, as Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Gaming Commission rewards over 60 local organizations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The gaming commission is granting $2.59 million in a fund this year. Using the revenue from tip jars in bars and fundraisers, the fund helps non-profits better serve the community. “It’s a huge benefit for us because it’s operating money that is very hard to come by,” Executive […]
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site
The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology
LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
mocoshow.com
Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
