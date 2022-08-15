Read full article on original website
Related
shepherd.edu
Shepherd welcomes largest incoming class since 2018
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University’s 2022-2023 school year begins Monday, August 22, with the largest incoming class since 2018. Dr. Kelly Hart, vice president for enrollment management, said Shepherd has been working hard in recent years to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national trend of declining college enrollment.
shepherd.edu
Fall Move-In Guide
Be sure you have access to your student email & have checked messages from Residence Life. Find and hold onto your Rambler ID card – you’ll need it for check-in If you don’t have your Rambler, get a new card at the Wellness Center FIRST before checking in.
Comments / 0