Some Iowa families miss eligibility for free or reduced school lunches by pennies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa students can no longer receive free meals at school, after two years of federal assistance. The extra financial help came to end once the 2021-2022 school year wrapped up. "Prior to covid we were sitting about 50% participation," says Scott Litchfield, nutrition services director...
Back to School: Iowa immunization requirements
Back to school serves as a reminder to make sure your kids' vaccinations are up to date. In Iowa, required vaccinations include shots for measles, Hepatitis B and polio. The state of Iowa has immunization requirements for students to attend licensed child care centers, elementary education and secondary ed. Children...
Southeast Iowa veterans discuss health care access with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) made a stop in Keosauqua on Thursday to meet with constituents. The stop was part of her 99-county tour, in which she listens to Iowan’s concerns and takes their feedback to Washington. Among the attendees were several veterans. One of...
Nebraska bow fisher sets world record for shortnose gar caught at Lake of the Ozarks
A Nebraska bow fisher now holds the Missouri state record for the largest shortnose gar. Rich Porter took the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 16. “I generally come two to three times each year to fish in Missouri,” said Porter in a press release. “I have a friend I fish with at the Lake of the Ozarks. We were out on his boat that day bowfishing and he was playing guide for me.”
Marijuana legalization proposal would wipe weed-related charges from criminal records
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's announcement last week that Missouri voters will decide on legalizing recreational marijuana this November, advocates are drawing attention to another key component of the ballot measure: automatically expunging the nonviolent marijuana-related charges of Missourians' criminal records. If passed, Missouri...
Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
School is starting; make sure your kids are up to date on immunizations
School is starting and students need to get ready. They need things like a backpack, notebooks and pencils. They also need to be up to date on their immunizations. In the state of Missouri, children are required to receive vaccines for infections and diseases like Tetanus, Polio and Hepatitis B.
