Iowa State

ktvo.com

Back to School: Iowa immunization requirements

Back to school serves as a reminder to make sure your kids' vaccinations are up to date. In Iowa, required vaccinations include shots for measles, Hepatitis B and polio. The state of Iowa has immunization requirements for students to attend licensed child care centers, elementary education and secondary ed. Children...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Nebraska bow fisher sets world record for shortnose gar caught at Lake of the Ozarks

A Nebraska bow fisher now holds the Missouri state record for the largest shortnose gar. Rich Porter took the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 16. “I generally come two to three times each year to fish in Missouri,” said Porter in a press release. “I have a friend I fish with at the Lake of the Ozarks. We were out on his boat that day bowfishing and he was playing guide for me.”
NEBRASKA STATE
ktvo.com

Marijuana legalization proposal would wipe weed-related charges from criminal records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's announcement last week that Missouri voters will decide on legalizing recreational marijuana this November, advocates are drawing attention to another key component of the ballot measure: automatically expunging the nonviolent marijuana-related charges of Missourians' criminal records. If passed, Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, MO

