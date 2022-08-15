ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

Suspect released without bail after Bronx sucker-punch attack

NEW YORK - The suspect accused of randomly sucker-punching a man in the head in the Bronx and leaving him in critical condition was released from jail on Thursday. Van Phu Bui, 55, was given supervised release, which is not bail-eligible. His charges were also downgraded from attempted murder to...
CBS New York

Woman who escaped NYPD custody found, faces new charges

NEW YORK - The female prisoner who escaped from a jail in the Bronx Wednesday night has been found. Police say as she was being taken into custody for violating an order of protection, she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and walk out of the 44th precinct. Now that police found her, she's being charged with escape from a detention facility. 
PIX11

Police continue search for other suspects in NYC taxi driver’s death

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — Officers are still on the hunt for two teenage girls in connection with the beating death of a taxi driver in Queens. Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on Thursday. They are accused of beating Kutin Gyimah to death in Queens on […]
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
jcitytimes.com

28-year-old Stevens Alum Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Roommate

A 28-year-old Stevens Institute alumnus has been sentenced in the 2020 stabbing death of his roommate. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, today to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate, Yuting Ge.
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
fox5ny.com

Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
nypressnews.com

Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan

At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
