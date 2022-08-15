Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indicted: Felony Charges for Bronx Resident in 2017 Mount Vernon Cold Case
The Westchester County District Attorney issued a press release on Friday August 19th with information on the indictment of a Bronx man for the 2017 cold case death of a Mount Vernon man. Felony Charges for Bronx Man in Connection with 2017 Cold Case. Edmund Pennil, a Bronx resident, was...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
10 years a detainee: Why some spend years on Rikers, despite right to speedy trial
The last time these detainees awaiting trial were free, Eli Manning was quarterback for the Giants, Bill de Blasio was in the middle of his first mayoral term, and Donald Trump was just taking office as president. This isn’t supposed to happen. Rikers, and the city’s other jails, are...
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
fox5ny.com
Suspect released without bail after Bronx sucker-punch attack
NEW YORK - The suspect accused of randomly sucker-punching a man in the head in the Bronx and leaving him in critical condition was released from jail on Thursday. Van Phu Bui, 55, was given supervised release, which is not bail-eligible. His charges were also downgraded from attempted murder to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Correction department captain stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island complex
A correction department captain was stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island Tuesday afternoon.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
NY1
2 men, 1 teenage girl charged in connection to beating death of Bronx taxi driver, NYPD says
Two 20-year-old men and one teenage girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in connection with the deadly beating of a cab driver in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD. Police say they are still looking for two other teenage girls in connection with the attack.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who escaped NYPD custody found, faces new charges
NEW YORK - The female prisoner who escaped from a jail in the Bronx Wednesday night has been found. Police say as she was being taken into custody for violating an order of protection, she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and walk out of the 44th precinct. Now that police found her, she's being charged with escape from a detention facility.
Police continue search for other suspects in NYC taxi driver’s death
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — Officers are still on the hunt for two teenage girls in connection with the beating death of a taxi driver in Queens. Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on Thursday. They are accused of beating Kutin Gyimah to death in Queens on […]
NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
NBC New York
Suspect Back on Street, Charges Downgraded for Skull-Cracking KO Punch Outside NYC Restaurant
The suspect accused of brutally beating another man in an unprovoked attack after following him outside a New York City restaurant is back on the street, as the attempted murder charges he faced have been downgraded. Police said Bui Van Phu was out of jail Thursday on supervised release, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
jcitytimes.com
28-year-old Stevens Alum Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Roommate
A 28-year-old Stevens Institute alumnus has been sentenced in the 2020 stabbing death of his roommate. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, today to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate, Yuting Ge.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: Fugitive Ex-Con Bolts Into Marsh After Route 3 Crash
UPDATE: A manhunt continued after a violent ex-con fled into the meadows near MetLife Stadium when police responding to a Route 3 traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation, authorities said. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years in state prison combined...
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Essex County Man Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Obstructing Justice while on Pre-Trial Release
NEWARK, N.J. – An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 12 months...
fox5ny.com
Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street
NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
nypressnews.com
Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan
At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
Comments / 2