NYPD: 2 men on ATV die after colliding with tractor trailer in Queens
QUEENS — Two men are dead after an ATV collided with a tractor trailer in Long Island City early Friday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Ave. at approximately 1:45 a.m., police said. Officials said the two men, both in their 30s,...
2 men, 1 teenage girl charged in connection to beating death of Bronx taxi driver, NYPD says
Two 20-year-old men and one teenage girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in connection with the deadly beating of a cab driver in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD. Police say they are still looking for two other teenage girls in connection with the attack.
NYPD: MTA bus driver injured after motorist throws object, shatters bus window
An MTA bus driver was injured while on the job Tuesday evening after an unidentified person threw an unknown object at the bus, partially shattering the driver’s window, police said. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near West 213th Street and 10th Avenue in the Inwood section of Manhattan,...
3-year-old child falls from Bronx apartment window, police say
A there-year-old child is in stable condition after falling from a three-story Bronx apartment window Wednesday night, police say. Authorities say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at 1511 Sheridan Ave. After falling out the window, the child landed on the scaffolding, police say. The child was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian...
Stapleton attracts visitors with restaurants and park on water
After arriving in Stapleton on the Staten Island Railway, it is half a block to Bay Street, which is the main street for the North Shore waterfront neighborhood. Once a commercial center for the island, things changed when the Verrazzano Bridge was built and businesses moved to the center of the borough. A resurgence is now underway, however, featuring a number of culinary options.
Army Corps prefers small flood gates to large storm surge barriers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quietly announced earlier this month that it favors a plan to build several small flood gates at the mouths of New York City waterways to prevent storm surges from inundating urban areas — instead of constructing massive barriers that would span the Narrows waterway or the mouth to the area’s entire harbor.
DOE: 1,000 young asylum seekers to enter NYC schools this fall
About 1,000 children ages 3 and up whose families have come to New York City from southwestern border states seeking asylum will enroll in city public schools this month, Schools Chancellor David Banks said Friday. The city’s Department of Education is working with social service agencies and local nonprofits to...
City task force to tear down abandoned dining sheds
The city is committed to making outdoor dining permanent — but a handful of dining sheds that have become “safe havens” for rats and “illegal behavior” must go, officials said Thursday. A newly formed task force has torn down 24 abandoned outdoor dining sheds, with...
West Nile Virus reported in 2 humans, record number of mosquitos citywide
NEW YORK–Health officials detected two human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV), one each in Brooklyn and Queens, and a record number of infected mosquitoes have been discovered citywide, the city’s Department of Health & Mental Hygiene said Tuesday. A total of 54 cases with four deaths have...
Stand up and paddle in the Rockaways
Summer isn’t over yet and if you’re searching for a unique way to hit the water, look no further than the Rockaway, where stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is becoming increasingly popular. Our “Mornings On 1” crew got the opportunity to try it out for themselves with instructor Hank Lewis,...
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
City working to enroll children of asylum seekers in public schools
Four more buses carrying asylum seekers from arrived at the Port Authority Wednesday morning, including about 40 children. “I just learned that about 40 minors, including children, were in these buses. These are minors who are high school, junior high school, elementary age, and some babies. Again, all of these children, minors or children will need to be supported, to enroll into schools,” Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, said outside the bus station Wednesday.
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
New York nurses labor group plans strategy ahead of contract talks
A statewide nurses labor organization is gearing up for key contract negotiations in the coming months as tens of thousands of workers face expiring contracts. The group called for increased staffing levels for patients, wages to attract and retain nurses and a protection of retirement and health care benefits. The...
