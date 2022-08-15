ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NY1

NYPD: 2 men on ATV die after colliding with tractor trailer in Queens

QUEENS — Two men are dead after an ATV collided with a tractor trailer in Long Island City early Friday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Ave. at approximately 1:45 a.m., police said. Officials said the two men, both in their 30s,...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

3-year-old child falls from Bronx apartment window, police say

A there-year-old child is in stable condition after falling from a three-story Bronx apartment window Wednesday night, police say. Authorities say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at 1511 Sheridan Ave. After falling out the window, the child landed on the scaffolding, police say. The child was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Stapleton attracts visitors with restaurants and park on water

After arriving in Stapleton on the Staten Island Railway, it is half a block to Bay Street, which is the main street for the North Shore waterfront neighborhood. Once a commercial center for the island, things changed when the Verrazzano Bridge was built and businesses moved to the center of the borough. A resurgence is now underway, however, featuring a number of culinary options.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

Army Corps prefers small flood gates to large storm surge barriers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quietly announced earlier this month that it favors a plan to build several small flood gates at the mouths of New York City waterways to prevent storm surges from inundating urban areas — instead of constructing massive barriers that would span the Narrows waterway or the mouth to the area’s entire harbor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

DOE: 1,000 young asylum seekers to enter NYC schools this fall

About 1,000 children ages 3 and up whose families have come to New York City from southwestern border states seeking asylum will enroll in city public schools this month, Schools Chancellor David Banks said Friday. The city’s Department of Education is working with social service agencies and local nonprofits to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City task force to tear down abandoned dining sheds

The city is committed to making outdoor dining permanent — but a handful of dining sheds that have become “safe havens” for rats and “illegal behavior” must go, officials said Thursday. A newly formed task force has torn down 24 abandoned outdoor dining sheds, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Stand up and paddle in the Rockaways

Summer isn’t over yet and if you’re searching for a unique way to hit the water, look no further than the Rockaway, where stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is becoming increasingly popular. Our “Mornings On 1” crew got the opportunity to try it out for themselves with instructor Hank Lewis,...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

City working to enroll children of asylum seekers in public schools

Four more buses carrying asylum seekers from arrived at the Port Authority Wednesday morning, including about 40 children. “I just learned that about 40 minors, including children, were in these buses. These are minors who are high school, junior high school, elementary age, and some babies. Again, all of these children, minors or children will need to be supported, to enroll into schools,” Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, said outside the bus station Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York nurses labor group plans strategy ahead of contract talks

A statewide nurses labor organization is gearing up for key contract negotiations in the coming months as tens of thousands of workers face expiring contracts. The group called for increased staffing levels for patients, wages to attract and retain nurses and a protection of retirement and health care benefits. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

