Walking it off: Mud Hens finding ways to win close games

The Toledo Mud Hens are almost always ready for a teammate to provide a walk-off hit.

Players gather water, cups, the water cooler, the bubble gum box – anything to toss at a teammate who delivers the game winning knock.

Toledo strung together three straight contests of wins in walk-off fashion in its recent series against the Omaha Storm Chasers — a 5-4 win Aug. 9, an 8-7 win Aug. 10, and a 4-3 win Aug. 11. Toledo finished the series Sunday with a 2-1 win.

Spencer Torkelson was doused with a water cooler before touching home plate on his game-winner against the Storm Chasers. Daz Cameron was drenched by teammates in between the base paths after his clutch single versus the Columbus Clippers.

Teammates tossed water from plastic water bottles at Brendon Davis following his walk-off base hit against Indianapolis Indians.

“It's almost expected,” infielder Josh Lester said, “and we look forward to situations like that, because it's really fun, and it keeps everybody on their toes.”

Since July 28, the Mud Hens are 7-2 in one run games.

In that span, Toledo has outscored opponents 10-6 in the ninth inning, with three of the opponents’ six coming on a three-run homer.

The Mud Hens have been displaying an improved offense late in games. After the seventh inning, Toledo is second in the International League in doubles (68), fifth in walks (154), and seventh in on-base percentage (.340).

“They just keep bouncing back and keep getting it done some kind of way,” Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Their hearts are in it. They give us everything they got every night, and that's all you can ask.”

Lester has found ways to deliver late-game heroics this season. He provided a walk-off home run earlier in the season, the game-winning hit Aug. 9, and the game-tying hit Aug. 10. Lester has 11 doubles, six home runs, and 20 RBIs with a .434 slugging percentage and .724 OPS in the seventh inning or later.

Lester’s mentality in clutch situations doesn’t change.

“We're trying to get that first guy on any way,” he said. “Obviously, you come up and it's tied, the home run is more of a factor, but just trying to get a good pitch to hit, and once that first guy gets on, it seems like everything just starts to roll.”

Toledo’s relievers have been crucial in keeping the Mud Hens in the game.

In late and close contests, Toledo relief pitchers are fourth in the IL with the fewest walks allowed (36) and tied for seventh in fewest home runs allowed (eight).

Luis Castillo has been lights out in the Mud Hens’ bullpen. He earned his first call-up to the big leagues, a six-day stay before coming back down, after posting a 1.51 earned-run average in 35 2/3 innings for Toledo. Castillo (3-1) is second on the Mud Hens in holds behind Miguel Del Pozo with 14 and ahead of Miguel Diaz, who has nine.

Since reliever Nick Vincent’s arrival on July 9, he has been strong, as well.. Vincent (4-0) has yet to allow a run in a Mud Hens uniform. He has pitched 15 2/3 scoreless innings in 14 appearances with 15 strikeouts, three walks, a .137 opponents batting average, and a 0.64 walks plus hits per inning pitched.

“Vincent's been big for us ever since he's got here, and he's pitched meaningful innings in tight situations, and he just continues to shine,” McClendon said. “You look at him, there's nothing overpowering about him. He's a small guy, but he just gets it done, and he makes pitches and keeps us in ballgames.”

Toledo is tied with Memphis for third place in the IL West, eight games back of first-place Nashville, entering this week’s series at Columbus.

Regardless of how they win, the Mud Hens are showing they’re never out of a game.

“It's always fun coming up in those situations,” Lester said. “It’s situations when you're a little kid in the backyard, you're talking about guys on second base, he's the winning run, stuff like that. It's just fun. We have a knack for doing it. Teams that do it, tend to do it often, and I think it's contagious.”