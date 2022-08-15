Read full article on original website
njbmagazine.com
NJDOL, OSHA Renew Alliance to Protect Workers, Promote Workplace Safety in NJ
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL), the New Jersey State Industrial Safety Committee (NJSISC), and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) today signed an agreement renewing their collaborative relationship to continue to foster safer and healthier workplaces in the Garden State.
njbmagazine.com
DCA Opens Public Comment Period for Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) opened a 30-day period for people to provide public comment on the Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan, which details how the State proposes to utilize $228,346,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help households and communities recover from Hurricane Ida. The public comment period will run through September 16, 2022, and will include in-person public hearings in Manville and Newark, which were among the municipalities hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.
njbmagazine.com
NJ Pay It Forward Workforce Development Program Launches
Gov. Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new workforce development initiative in which participants will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wrap-around supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the healthcare, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
njbmagazine.com
HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location
Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
