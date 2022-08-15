Read full article on original website
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
Groves resident claims million dollar ticket bought from Port Arthur gas station
PORT ARTHUR — A Groves resident won the top prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 FRENZY. The ticket was purchased at Speedy Express in Port Arthur, 3949 N. Twin City Highway. The claimant chose to remain unidentified. This was the second of four...
