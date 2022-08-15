Read full article on original website
Kentucky Floods: Door-to-Door FEMA Inspection Teams to Provide Home Inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky—Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited cellular coverage and other communication challenges,...
EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief
Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program or EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief. If you’re currently volunteering your time in flood recovery efforts or you want to start helping, they will actually pay you to help in affected counties. They have funding to cover wages...
FEMA in Kentucky as Long as Needed
FRANKFORT, Ky – FEMA knows these are difficult times, and while the storm has passed and recovery efforts have started, FEMA and our federal partners want Kentuckians to know we are here for the long haul. As FEMA spokesman Jeremy Edwards said, “We know these are incredibly difficult times, and we want to help you.”
KYEM: FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer
As the Governor and Kentucky’s state and federal legislators continue to press FEMA as to why they are turning down so many requests for help from flood victims, Kentucky Emergency Management reminds you that FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer. They say it’s very important...
