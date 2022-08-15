Read full article on original website
Massive fire leaves boats, cars burned in Mattapoisett boat yard
MATTAPOISETT -- A massive fire in a Mattapoisett boat yard was creating plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away on Friday. Dozens of boats and cars appear to be burned. There were reports of people with severe burns, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association said. They posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting at the scene, leaving their own station unmanned. The National Weather Service said smoke from this fire was detected on radar. David James Horne saw the fire start from a distance while he was on his boat. "The big thing was it's an old building and the barn that the fire seemed to start in is next to the paint barn so of course I knew that and the whole time the smoke was just black and bellowing. First I heard a couple of booms, couple more booms and then after that just pops, things crackling," he described.Coastal winds fanned the flames as crews pushed to control the fire on the water and by land. "I feel like I lost a family member," said Horne. "I was down at the town pier and hundreds of people were there, they were just devastated." It's unclear what started the blaze.
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
nbcboston.com
WCVB
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to...
fallriverreporter.com
iheart.com
WATCH: Confused Braintree Driver Coasts Through South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — "Wrong way driver" would be an understatement in this case. Braintree Police say an elderly woman was driving in South Shore Plaza's south garage on Thursday when she turned onto a pedestrian bridge and coasted straight into the upper level of the mall. Braintree...
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Paradise Post
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
iheart.com
PHOTOS: Predator Sneaks Into Florida Elementary School, Hides Behind Toilet
A girl's restroom at a Florida elementary was covered in crime scene tape after an unwanted visitor was found hiding behind the toilet. WILD Florida Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rescue agency, was called out to Indialantic Elementary in Brevard County after an opossum appeared to have snuck into the school and made his way into the ladies restroom.
kkoh.com
Bodies of Missing Yuba City Couple Found in Northern California
The couple from Yuba City who went missing after attending Hot August Nights have been found dead in Penn Valley, after someone called in a tip about finding a crashed car. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the missing couple was found near Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. 36-year-old Juan Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead outside of the car. The investigation continues.
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
capecoddaily.com
Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. The post Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
iheart.com
Juvenile killed in crash between Jeep, gravel truck in Georgetown Township
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say a juvenile was killed and four others were hurt after a Jeep collided with a gravel truck in Georgetown Township. Investigators say it happened yesterday afternoon near 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street after the 17-year-old Jeep driver failed to obey...
New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party
California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”. Authorities in Placer and Nevada...
