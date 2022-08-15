ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

MATTAPOISETT -- A massive fire in a Mattapoisett boat yard was creating plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away on Friday. Dozens of boats and cars appear to be burned. There were reports of people with severe burns, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association said. They posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting at the scene, leaving their own station unmanned.   The National Weather Service said smoke from this fire was detected on radar. David James Horne saw the fire start from a distance while he was on his boat. "The big thing was it's an old building and the barn that the fire seemed to start in is next to the paint barn so of course I knew that and the whole time the smoke was just black and bellowing. First I heard a couple of booms, couple more booms and then after that just pops, things crackling," he described.Coastal winds fanned the flames as crews pushed to control the fire on the water and by land. "I feel like I lost a family member," said Horne. "I was down at the town pier and hundreds of people were there, they were just devastated." It's unclear what started the blaze. 
