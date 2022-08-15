Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of home
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway.
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
wflx.com
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 11 a.m. just west of the Fox Brown Road intersection. A 27-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman, both from Okeechobee, were killed. Lt. Indiana...
sebastiandaily.com
Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County
A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
RELATED PEOPLE
850wftl.com
Handyman who killed a woman and tried to hide her body in septic tank sentenced in court
(STUART, Florida)– Keoki Demich, 34, the handyman accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in her home’s septic tank in Jensen Beach earlier this year, pleaded guilty to murder. Demich was arrested in March by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after they discovered the body of a...
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
wqcs.org
Have You Been Stopped by This Man in This Car? - The IRC Sheriff's Office Wants to Know
Indian River County - Tuesday August 16, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from anyone that may have been stopped and approached by Eric Irizarry, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer. Irizarry has been detained on allegations of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
veronews.com
IRC Commissioner Laura Moss remains hospitalized with concussion after being hit by truck
VERO BEACH — Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss will remain hospitalized at least one more day after suffering a concussion from being hit by a pickup truck, police said. “I spoke to Moss (by phone) this morning,” Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said. “She was...
cw34.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Worth Beach may lift sleeping in public ban
The issue of affordable housing is taking center stage in Lake Worth Beach and it’s affecting the most vulnerable population in our community.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
wflx.com
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg, the owner of the Rod Room Bait and Tackle Shop, is dealing with the loss of a friend. Rodberg's friend, Troy Lowry, was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge. "He's a great guy. He works hard like I do," Rodberg said....
WPBF News 25
One dead, 2 hospitalized in Belle Glade shooting
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of NW 11th Street. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies arrived to find three men...
Comments / 0