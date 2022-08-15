ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Lynn Brockett

Ashley Lynn Brockett, age 24, of Foley Alabama, passed away on August 14, 2022. Visitation Services were held on August 20, 2022. Please go to www.casonfuneralservice.com and sign the Memorial Book. Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama.
Virgil Daniel

Virgil Daniel, age 90, of Foley, Alabama, passed away on August 11, 2022. Military Graveside Services will be held August 22, 2022. Please go to www.casonfuneralservice.com and sign the Memorial Book. Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama.
