Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Arts announces 40th Annual New World Festival of The Arts Award Recipients
A cool summer day with an excellent crowd coupled with over 40 East Coast artists made for the perfect first day of the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which was held on the Manteo waterfront from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.
outerbanksvoice.com
40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts – a Manteo tradition
Since Edward Green came up with the idea of an art show in Manteo featuring regional and local artists in 1982, the New World Festival of the Arts has been an Outer Banks summertime tradition. Now sponsored and organized by Dare Arts, the tradition of featuring local and regional artists has continued.
outerbanksvoice.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
outerbanksvoice.com
William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk
William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
How to celebrate the ‘Wright’ stuff on Aviation Day
Wright Brothers National Memorial and Outer Banks Forever. On his 37th birthday, Orville Wright boarded a train. He was not travelling to a fun celebration, but to Washington, D.C. He was going to one of the most important appointments of his life – demonstration flights for the US Army Signal Corps at Fort Myer in Virginia.
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk north of Oregon Inlet
HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras including ocean...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, August 16
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo High football starts Aug. 19
Can you smell fall in the air? Probably not yet, but Manteo High School did host Camden on Friday Aug. 12 night for a scrimmage. That means the football season is almost upon us. Manteo begins the season Friday, Aug. 19, on the road against Perquimans. Game time is at 7:00 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck 4-H Sharpshooter Competes at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Tournament
Currituck County 4-H Sharpshooter team member Kilynn Brinkley was a member of the 4 person, NC 4-H Air Pistol Team that finished third overall at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Tournament in Grand Island Nebraska, June 26-July 1, 2022. The 2022 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships consist of competitive tournaments...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Beach nourishment update
The town of Nags Head issued this Aug. 16 status report on the progress of the town’s beach project. Beach restoration is expected to resume late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17, near 8701 South Old Oregon Inlet Road. Over the next five to seven days, construction will progress south to near 9405 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
outerbanksvoice.com
Elizabeth City Police Department recaps Webster’s first week as interim chief
The abrupt departure of Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster, who has become the interim chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department, has fostered two mysteries. What caused Webster to leave his Nags Head job, and according to a story in The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, what is the reason for the departure of Police Chief Larry James in that community.
Comments / 0