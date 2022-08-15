Read full article on original website
John Edward Bertolla
John Edward Bertolla was born to John P. And Irene Bertolla on May 21, 1948, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. He passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at The Retreat in Mobile, Alabama. He is survived by his loving wife, Mae Bertolla, his sons, Adam (Stacee) Bertolla, Ray (Julie) Bertolla, and Keith (Ashleigh) Bertolla, his daughter, Courtney Bertolla Henderson, and stepson Toby (Jessica) Pryear, his grandchildren, Lexee Bertolla, Allee Bertolla, Gatlin (Cami) Bertolla, Grayson Bertolla, Gavin Bertolla, Lucy Bertolla, Haley Pryear, Jaiden Peterson, and Jared Jackson, great-grandchildren Rhett and Kathleen Bertolla, and Braylon and Brightyn Williams, and his loving sister, Madeline (Benny) Darby. He is preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Irene Bertolla, grandson, Forrest Henderson, and stepson, Richard Page.
Virgil Daniel
Virgil Daniel, age 90, of Foley, Alabama, passed away on August 11, 2022. Military Graveside Services will be held August 22, 2022. Please go to www.casonfuneralservice.com and sign the Memorial Book. Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama.
Ashley Lynn Brockett
Ashley Lynn Brockett, age 24, of Foley Alabama, passed away on August 14, 2022. Visitation Services were held on August 20, 2022. Please go to www.casonfuneralservice.com and sign the Memorial Book. Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama.
