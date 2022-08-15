ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Feel Powerless? You're Not! Join NAMIWalks To Make Things Better

Let's open up doors for everyone from every walk of life to have access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. I don't know that I've ever been so excited about mental health in my life. Have we ever been closer to Mental Health for All? I don't think so, and that's why I hope you'll join Townsquare Media - Rochester for this year's NAMIWalks Your Way to support NAMI Southeastern Minnesota, right here in Rochester, Minnesota, AND a walk in Lanesboro, Minnesota, too!
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Minnesota Frontline Worker pay

The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
FUN 104

Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!

Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday

(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade

Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
KENYON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Love Beer? Rochester On Tap is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Save the date! Southeast Minnesota's biggest craft beer event, Rochester On Tap, is back on October 15th in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Civic Center. And if you love beer, you are going to absolutely LOVE this event. If you like saving money too, look below because a special deal for Rochester On Tap is happening that will save you tons of cash!
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester rolls out plans for next construction project

(ABC 6 News) - The joke amongst many Minnesotans is that we have two seasons in our state, winter and construction. With phase one of the N. Broadway Ave. reconstruction project wrapping up, the City of Rochester is already looking toward phase two. Tuesday, city officials held an open house...
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

'Kindness goes a long way'

When Mike and Trudy Pierce moved to Owatonna in 1974, Trudy wanted to find new friends. The search led her to the Steele County 4-H program and, 48 years later, an award for the couple as this year’s Steele County Outstanding Seniors. “My very first job in 1974 I...
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Area Home Prices Rise

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Home listings dropped while the price to buy a home went up over the past year in the Rochester area. That’s according to the July 2022 Local Market Update from Minnesota Realtors. The report indicates there were 239 new listings in Olmsted County last month, down from 299 in July 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

