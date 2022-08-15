Read full article on original website
Related
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trump-Backed Tudor Dixon Will Face Democrat Gretchen Whitmer In Michigan
The business owner and conservative commentator surged late in the GOP primary and was helped by Donald Trump's endorsement.
Comments / 0