Ripples of excitement and anticipation coursed through the Bobover Mesivta camp upon the news that the Bobover Rebbe will spend a rare Shabbos in their midst. The Mesivta camp has been located in the town of Dingmans Ferry, PA, in the Pocono Mountains, for more than four decades--providing an oasis for Torah and avodah, and rest and rejuvenation for the bachurim of the mesivta.

DINGMANS FERRY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO