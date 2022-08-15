ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

boropark24.com

Thousands Attend PCON Convention, Cementing Gains in Real Estate Industry

This past Tuesday, nearly 3,000 business people affiliated with real estate and property management packed the PCON conference in Staten Island—more than double the attendance of the last PCON conference before the Covid Pandemic. The mood in the conference hall was upbeat and optimistic, and organizers point out that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan Closes Permanently

After attracting five million visitors to its exhibits, the 9/11 museum on Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan—located about half a mile from the site of America’s worst terrorist attack—closed its doors forever this Wednesday. The museum opened in 2006 and provided exhibits on the heroism of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
boropark24.com

Bobover Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Machane Mesivta Eitz Chaim

Ripples of excitement and anticipation coursed through the Bobover Mesivta camp upon the news that the Bobover Rebbe will spend a rare Shabbos in their midst. The Mesivta camp has been located in the town of Dingmans Ferry, PA, in the Pocono Mountains, for more than four decades--providing an oasis for Torah and avodah, and rest and rejuvenation for the bachurim of the mesivta.
DINGMANS FERRY, PA
