Walgreens Urges Flu Shots Be Administered Early This Year, Offers Walgreens Cash Rewards for Vaccinations

Opioid Prescriptions for US Patients With Cancer, Non-Cancer Pain Falls, Study Results Show
Analysis looks at those with arthritis, chronic pain, headaches, lower back pain, and neuropathic pain between 2012 and 2019. The number of individuals in the United States who are privately insured and are prescribed opioid medication for cancer pain and non-cancer-related chronic pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to the results of a study conducted by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan and published in PLOS ONE.1.
mRNA Vaccines for RSV, Flu, COVID-19 Could Change Immunizations Landscape
Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed what the company is focused on for the future and how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses.
Life in the US isn't what these Afghans expected
A year after fleeing Kabul on evacuation flights, some Afghans are still struggling to find their footing in the United States. Affordable housing is a major concern, advocates say.
Expert: Pharmacies Serving as Extenders for Opioid Treatment Programs May Help Significantly Decrease Deaths From Opioid Use Disorder
Pharmacies can play a key role in supporting patients with opioid use disorder and helping diminish stigma for patients treated with methadone, who are told by some they are still addicts despite trying to receive help. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jonathan Watanabe, PharmD, MS, PhD, BCGP, professor of clinical pharmacy and...
FDA Approves Zynteglo for Patients with Beta-thalassemia Requiring Regular Blood Transfusions
Zynteglo was approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions after safety and efficacy were demonstrated in clinical trials. The FDA approved betibeglogene autotemcel (Zynteglo; bluebird bio) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular...
Advances in Glioblastoma Multiforme Shift the Treatment Paradigm
As local drug delivery technology evolves, the field is set for monumental change. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive malignant brain tumor predominantly found in adults. Even with the latest advances in cancer therapeutics, the few drugs that have been able to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and reach the tumor directly face the hurdle of the BBB being disrupted in the process. With only approximately 5% of patients living 5 years after diagnosis, professionals desperately need a solution.
Frequent Naps Increase Risk of High Blood Pressure, Stroke
Investigators reported that people who frequently naps may have an increased risk of high blood pressure and ischemic stroke by 12% compared to people who do not nap. For some, there is nothing more refreshing than taking a nap. However, research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, found that regular naps are associated with greater risks for high blood pressure and stroke.
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, CNBC reported on Friday, about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.
Study: Children Infected With Mild COVID-19 May Still Develop Long Symptoms
Investigators from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston analyze data from individuals aged 5 to 18 years enrolled in the Texas CARES survey. Even though individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are more susceptible to developing long COVID, children infected with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized still experienced long COVID symptoms for up to 3 months, the results of a study by UTHealth Houston showed.
Daily Medication Pearl: Zoledronic Acid (Zometa)
Zoledronic acid (Zometa) is indicated for the treatment of hypercalcemia that may occur with cancer. Dosing: 4 mg as a single-use intravenous infusion over no less than 15 minutes, 4 mg as retreatment after a minimum of 7 days. Dosage forms: 4 mg/100 mL single-use ready-to-use bottles, 4 mg/5 mL...
Cancer Deaths from Smoking Cigarettes Cause Billions in Lost Earnings
A new study found that reduced tobacco use lowered deaths, person-years of lost life, and lost earnings across many states nationwide. Researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) found that deaths from cigarette smoking in 2019 led to more than 2 million person-years of lost life (PYLL)—a measure of premature mortality—and $21 billion in lost earnings. This particularly affected states with weak tobacco control policies, according to the study, which was published in the International Journal of Cancer.
Addressing Language Barriers, Medication Therapy Management at Medicare Part D Outreach Clinics
Rajul A. Patel, PharmD, PhD, director of the Medicare Part D Outreach Clinics at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, discusses his work providing drug savings advice to Medicare beneficiaries in diverse communities. Pharmacy Times interviewed Rajul A. Patel, PharmD, PhD, pharmacy professor at the University of the...
Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load
High rates of HIV can decrease with community-based support. Connecting individuals who inject drugs with large-scale HIV screening and peer support was found to reduce uncontrolled HIV among users by over 40%, according to a new study from researchers in Haiphong, Vietnam. Haiphong suffered both heroin injection and HIV epidemics...
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival
The drug also meets the key secondary endpoint of improved overall survival for treatment for individuals with HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer. AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced positive topline results from the DESTINYBreast02 (NCT03523585) phase 3 trial of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) compared with the physician’s choice of treatment for individuals with HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine.
FDA Approves Citrate-Free High-Concentration Humira Biosimilar Hadlima
Adalimumab-bwwd is a tumor necrosis factor blocker indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. The FDA has approved the citrate-free, high-concentration 100mg/mL formulation of adalimumab-bwwd (Hadlima; Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Organon & Co), a biosimilar referencing adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie...
Study Results Show Leisure Activities May Help Lower Dementia Risk by up to 23%
The meta-analysis reviews 38 available studies on the effects of cognitive, physical, and social activities on brain function. Leisure activities, including doing yoga, reading and spending time with family and friends, may help lower the risk of dementia, according to the results of a meta-analysis published online on August 10, 2022, in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
