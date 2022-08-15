ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love

Get your kids excited about heading back to the classroom next month with these easy back-to-school crafts that you can make together. Sandy Sandler, creator of Bowdabra and a DIY craft and home décor expert for the creatively challenged, shared some cost effective and easy-to-do craft projects that celebrate the start of the school year.  […] The post 7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love appeared first on SI Parent.
