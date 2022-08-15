Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Private school says kindergartner can’t attend because of same-sex parents
A Louisiana private school won’t allow a student to attend this year after learning her parents are in a same-sex marriage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher Sparks Debate After Showing Empty Classroom: 'We Buy Everything'
"How do [people] expect me to *want* to finish my degree if this is what's waiting for me," one viewer commented.
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
5 Resources To Help Parents Afford Back-to-School Supplies
The mix of rising costs and stagnant wages is making it harder than ever for many parents to afford back-to-school supplies. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10 Biggest...
CBS News
Teachers are using Amazon lists to gather school supplies for their students
Teachers are taking to Amazon to fill up their back-to-school lists and are enlisting the help of friends, family, and the public. But why is it needed? How is Amazon helping? Can the schools do anything?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher shortages send schools scrambling before new year
School districts across the country are struggling to hire enough teachers as students return to the classrooms. Some districts are recruiting from abroad. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
What Parents Should Do Before The First Day Of School, According To Teachers
Educators share important back-to-school advice to make this year better than the last for you and your kids.
7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love
Get your kids excited about heading back to the classroom next month with these easy back-to-school crafts that you can make together. Sandy Sandler, creator of Bowdabra and a DIY craft and home décor expert for the creatively challenged, shared some cost effective and easy-to-do craft projects that celebrate the start of the school year. […] The post 7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love appeared first on SI Parent.
6 things parents should know about IEPs, from a school psychologist
We all want our children to succeed in school but some students need extra support. An Individualized Education Plan (IEP) is a plan developed to ensure that children with disabilities receive the specialized instruction and services they need. As a school psychologist who’s advocated for both parents and children in...
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Phys.org
Preschoolers with larger vocabulary before they begin education, perform better in class—study shows
Children who enter preschool with good vocabulary and attention skills do better in class, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Early Education and Development. The findings based on 900 four-year-olds from eight US states show how a child's ability to engage with teachers and peers is affected...
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
Comments / 0