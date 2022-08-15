ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

KHON2

Hawaii Stars Presents ‘After the Point’

Hawaii Stars is presenting After the Point, a benefit for the Great Aloha Run. Since Covid hit, the last two years have been extremely hard on businesses and especially Charities. And revenue has been down since the GAR had to go virtual for the last two years. We spoke with...
HONOLULU, HI
insideradio.com

During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.

Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
HONOLULU, HI
Midweek

Hot Shots – 8/17/22

Hawaiian Electric donated $75,000 to seven local nonprofits that provide social services to help improve the quality of life for vulnerable community members. Recipients include Feeding Hawai‘i Together, Helping Hands Hawai‘i, Imua Family Services, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, The Legal Clinic, Māla‘ai and Project Vision Hawai‘i. Pictured is Feeding Hawai‘i Together’s clients, who are picking up free grocery items in a convenient setting.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ricochet bullet forces changes at Koko Head Shooting Complex

HONOLULU (KITV-4) A ricochet bullet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex has prompted a firearm restriction. Three firearm ranges at the complex will only allow .22-caliber ammunition and firearms to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and Silhouette ranges at KHSC.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

